Carly Pope Unleashes Terrifying Supernatural Forces in Demonic Blu-ray Giveaway

Retreating to and embracing the past in an effort to create a more idealistic and encouraging future is a powerful motivating factor of the captivating sci-fi horror movie, ‘Demonic.’ The drama marks the triumphant return of writer-director-producer Neill Blomkamp to low-budget, high-concept fare, after he made his feature film debut on the indie 2009 sci-fi action movie, ‘District 9,’ and then went on to bigger studio projects, including 2013’s ‘Elysium.’

RLJE Films is set to releases the feature on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, March 1 for an SRP of $28.96 and $27.97, respectively. The thriller’s home distribution comes after IFC Midnight released the feature in theaters and On Demand and Digital this past August.

‘Demonic’ reunites Blomkamp with his ‘Elysium’ star, Carly Pope (Elysium). The filmmaker’s latest drama also features Chris William Martin (‘The Vampire Diaries’), Michael Rogers (‘Siren’), Nathalie Boltt (‘Riverdale’), Kandyse McClure (‘Battlestar Galactica’) and Terry Chen (‘Almost Famous’).

‘Demonic’ follows Carly Spenser (Pope), a young woman who’s struggling to survive on her own, as she learns that her estranged mother, Angela (Boltt), has fallen into a coma. Upon receiving the news from her long-lost friend Martin (Martin), Carly reluctantly agrees to participate in an unsettling medical study for a mysterious research group called Therapol.

The doctors in charge of Angela;s case at Therapol, physician Michael (Rogers) and neuroscientist Daniel (Chen), inform Carly that her mother is one of several incarcerated felons who have been brought in for examination from correctional facilities across the country. After being convicted of multiple counts of murder nearly two decades ago, Angela began engaging in self-harm and violent incidents, which led to her suffer from a brain injury and fall into a coma.

Upon meeting Carly, Michael and Daniel ask her to participate in a cutting-edge therapy that will allow her to tap into Angela’s still-active brain and communicate with her. The two doctors observe her as she enters a harrowing simulation into Angela’s mind, where the mother has been seemingly asking for her daughter.

While in the simulation, Carly finds the powerful supernatural force that drove her mother to commit the violent crimes violence years earlier. After leaving the simulation, Carly begins being haunted by terrifying visions, which leads her to join forces with Martin as she desperately tries to fend off the titular demon before it can enter and inflict more pain and suffering on a new host.