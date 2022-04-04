MOVIES VIDEO

Jenny Dearborn Supports Her Husband’s Entry in Race Across America in Until the Wheels Come Off Exclusive Clip

ByKaren Benardello

Apr 4, 2022 ,

An entire family must always pull together to help its members cross the finish line and triumph in their goals, no matter how difficult the process may be for them all. That’s certainly the case for Jenny Dearborn, her husband, John Tarlton and their children as he entered the 2019 Race Across America (RAM), the most grueling bike race in the world. Their challenging experience is presented in the new documentary, ‘Until The Wheels Come Off.’

The film was directed by Matt Dearborn and Rick Weis, who also served as producers with Dearborn. Weis also edited the movie with Dennis Alaniz.

Gravitas Ventures is distributing ‘Until The Wheels Come Off’ via VOD tomorrow, April 5. In honor of the documentary’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Jenny Joins.’

In the clip, Tarlton and Deadborn are shown discussing his entry in RAM, during which he reveals that he was surprised that she expressed an interest in joining his team, especially so late in the process. She admits that she wasn’t interested in going at first, but she felt it was what she should do. Later in the clip, she also reveals that she doesn’t understand why he wanted to participate in the race.

‘Until The Wheels Come Off’ follows Tarlton, a 50-year-old cyclist, as he enters his second RAM. In a race, where more than half of the participants don’t even finish, he’s dead set on winning his division. With his loyal family and friends serving as his support crew, they embark on their 12-day odyssey, stressing not only their physical limits, but their emotional limits, as well.

For more information on ‘Until The Wheels Come Off,’ visit its official website.

(L-R): John Tarlton and Jenny Dearborn appear in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from director-producer Matt Dearborn and Rick Weis’ documentary, ‘Until the Wheels Come Off.’
