The Black Phone Official Trailer Features Actor Mason Thames Answering the Calls of His Kidnapper’s Previous Victims

The phone is dead…but it’s still ringing in the newly released second official trailer for the upcoming horror film, ‘The Black Phone.’ The trailer was unveiled today by Universal Pictures, which is set to distribute the drama in theaters on June 24.

Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots, and once again partnered with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with the new horror thriller. The helmer reunited with his longtime collaborator, C. Robert Cargill, to write the script for the new movie, which is based on the award-winning 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill.

Derrickson and Cargill also served as producers on ‘The Black Phone’ with Blumhose’s founder, Jason Blum. The trio reunited on the upcoming film after they previously worked together on the ‘Sinister’ series.

Ethan Hawke and James Ransone, who starred in the ‘Sinister’ films, also appear in ‘The Black Phone.’ The upcoming drama also stars Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and introduces Mason Thames in his first film role.

‘The Black Phone’ follows Finney Shaw (Thames), a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, after he’s abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims, and they’re dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

