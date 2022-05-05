DC League of Super-Pets’ Second Trailer Follows the Pets Master Their Powers to Rescue Superman

Sometimes the best way for people – and their pets – to overcome their fears is to become a true superhero and do whatever it takes to save their friends. That’s certainly the case for Krypto the Super-Dog in the upcoming animated action adventure film, ‘DC League of Super-Pets.’ The super-hero dog’s super-powers and his unbreakable friendships are featured in newly released second trailer for the comedy.

In ‘DC League of Super-Pets,’ Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, as they share the same superpowers and fight crime in Metropolis side by side. But when Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince his pack of shelter animal friends, including Ace the hound (Kevin Hart), PB the potbellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna), to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the super heroes.

The animated movie also features the voices of Kate McKinnon, Marc Maron (‘Joker,’ ‘GLOW’), Thomas Middleditch (‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters,’ ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’), Ben Schwartz (‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ ‘Duck Tales’) and Keanu Reeves.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ was helmed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine. Stern made his animated feature film directorial debut on the project, which he co-wrote with frequent collaborator John Whittington, based on characters from DC. The comedy was produced by Patricia Hicks, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Stern. Warner Bros. Pictures Pictures is set to release the movie in North American theaters on July 29.

