Two Participants of Popular Radio Quiz Murdered, Father Brown Probes

Father Brown is a famous British Detective series where Father Brown, the empathetic priest solves murder cases taking place in his parish.It is set in a fictional village of Kembleford, in the Cotswolds in England, Father Brown, a man of keen intelligence uses his insight into human behaviour and his life experiences to solve the cases. Each episode sees the charismatic priest investigate a crime in his own way, using intuition and psychology.

In this episode, radio quiz ‘Up to You’ comes to Kembleford, everyone wants to be in the finals. The presenters and the producer are all staying at Mrs Rudge’s lodge and they are not keen on the landlady. Mrs Rudge is not happy as to how she has been carved out from the final and then she is found dead from smoke inhalation. Soon another member of the team is murdered. What is going on?

Father Brown is being broadcast on the Drama channel on FilmOn TV. The latest episode to air on FilmOn TV can be streamed this evening at 20:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and watched later.

