Elisha Cuthbert Fights Back Against an Ancient Entity in The Cellar Blu-ray Giveaway

Respecting the past while also embracing the challenges and triumphs of modern culture can be a difficult journey for any family, especially one that’s become disconnected by their unique views on how to do so. That’s certainly the case for the Woods family in the horror film, ‘The Cellar,’ as they soon discover there’s an ancient and powerful entity controlling their new home.

The drama was written, directed and executive produced by Brendan Muldowney. The movie stars Elisha Cuthbert (‘The Girl Next Door,’ ’24’), Eoin Macken (‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,’ ‘La Brea’), Abby Fitz (‘Der Irland-Krimi’) and Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady (‘Kin’).

The drama will be released on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday, June 21. The discs’ release comes after it was released in theaters by RLJE Films and began streaming on Shudder on April 15.

In ‘The Cellar,’ Keira Woods’ (Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously vanishes in the titular cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there’s an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever.