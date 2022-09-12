Double Murder Rocks Beautiful Tropical Barbados, Sleuth Marple Probes

Popular British Crime Drama based on the crime novels of the same name, the show is based on the adventures of Miss Jane Marple, an elderly smart lady living in the quiet little village of St. Mary Mead. On her travels and visits to family and friends, Miss Marple comes across mysterious murders which she helps solve. The Police sometimes are hesitant to accept her help and try and dismiss her at times. But her reputation, strong deduction skills and observant nature makes her come to the right conclusions and see through the various webs instantly solving the mystery. It is one of the most popular British Crime dramas of all times. All stories are extremely engaging and keep you guessing right till the very end. As a crime drama lover if there is one show to be watched, this is it.

In this episode, Miss Marple the sleuth is sent to Barbados on a convalesce, where she finds everything dull and boring until a double murder rocks Barbados.

Watch this episode of Agatha Christie's Marple, the exciting British Crime Drama, airing on Drama Channel

