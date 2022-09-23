INTERVIEWS TELEVISION INTERVIEWS VIDEO

Video Interview: Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Spencer House Talk Tell Me Lies (Exclusive)

Sep 23, 2022

Sometimes the newfound freedoms that accompany adolescents’ transition into young adulthood can become so overwhelming that their seemingly mundane choices can cause irrevocable consequences for not only themselves, but also the people they care about the most. That’s certainly the case for actress Grace Van Patten and actor Jackson White’s multi-dimensional, relatable main characters of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in their new Hulu television show, ‘Tell Me Lies.’

The current first season of ‘Tell Me Lies’ follows Lucy and Stephen’s tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When the duo meet at college, they’re at that formative age when their every decision can lead to permanent results that will affect their lives forever. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their futures, but also the lives of everyone around them.

Besides Van Patten and White, the drama also stars an ensemble supporting cast. Among the series’ supporting actors are Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Spencer House, who portray several of Stephen’s college friends.

Cook plays Evan, a kind, intelligent guy who often feels stunted by his father’s success, which causes him to sometimes lack motivation. He’s overly concerned with being the nice guy and puts his friends’ needs before his own, which leads to a repressed anger that might eventually get the better of him.

House portrays Wrigley, who’s the most celebrated athlete on campus and is always the life of the party. Although it seems like life is easy for him, his big personality hides a wealth of insecurities.

Wadsworth plays Wrigley’s younger brother Drew, who’s a freshman at his older sibling’s college. He’s shy but smart, and is used to living in his brother’s shadow.

‘Tell Me Lies’ current first season features 10 episodes, the first three of which premiered on Hulu on September 7. The remaining seven episodes are premiering weekly on Wednesdays on the streaming service, with the season’s final episode scheduled to debut on October 26.

Meaghan Oppenheimer created, served as the showrunner, executive produced and wrote three episodes of the series’ current season, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering. Acclaimed ’50/50′ director, Jonathan Levine, who previously worked with Hulu on last year’s drama series, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ helmed the new show’s pilot. Erin Feeley and Sam Boyd both also directed two episodes of ‘Tell Me Lies’ first season each.

Cook, Wadsworth and House generously took the time recently to talk about starring in ‘Tell Me Lies’ during an exclusive interview over Zoom. Among other things, the actors discussed why they were interested in playing their respective characters of Evan, Drew and Wrigley on the drama. They also spoke about what their experiences were like of working with not only each other, but also the rest of the series’ ensemble cast.

The poster for Hulu’s drama television series, ‘Tell Me Lies.’
Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Spencer House 'Tell Me Lies' Interview
Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Spencer House 'Tell Me Lies' Interview
actors Branden Cook ("Evan"), Benjamin Wadsworth ("Drew") and Spencer House ("Wrigley") about Hulu's drama series, 'Tell Me Lies .'

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

