Video Interview: Jackson White Talks Tell Me Lies (Exclusive)

Sometimes the newfound freedoms that accompany adolescents’ transition into young adulthood can become so overwhelming that their seemingly mundane choices can cause irrevocable consequences for not only themselves, but also the people they care about the most. That’s certainly the case for actor Jackson White and actress Grace Van Patten’s multi-dimensional, relatable main characters of Stephen DeMarco and Lucy Albright in their new Hulu television series, ‘Tell Me Lies.’

The current first season of ‘Tell Me Lies’ follows Stephen and Lucy’s tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When the duo meet at college, they’re at that formative age when their every decision can lead to permanent results that will affect their lives forever. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their futures, but also the lives of everyone around them.

Besides White and Van Patten, the drama also stars an ensemble supporting cast. Among the show’s supporting actors are Branden Cook, Spencer House, Benjamin Wadsworth, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal and Alicia Crowder who portray several of Stephen and Lucy’s college friends – Evan, Wrigley, Drew, Pippa, Bree and Diana.

‘Tell Me Lies’ current first season features 10 episodes, the first three of which premiered on Hulu on September 7. The remaining seven episodes are premiering weekly on Wednesdays on the streaming service, with the season’s finale scheduled to debut on October 26.

Meaghan Oppenheimer created, served as the showrunner, executive produced and wrote three episodes of the project’s current season, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering. Acclaimed ’50/50′ director, Jonathan Levine, who previously worked with Hulu on last year’s drama series, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ helmed the new show’s pilot. Erin Feeley and Sam Boyd both also directed two episodes of ‘Tell Me Lies’ first season each.

White generously took the time recently to talk about starring on ‘Tell Me Lies’ during an exclusive interview over Zoom. Among other things, the actor discussed why he was interested in playing Stephen on the drama, and how Lovering’s book as source material influenced his portrayal throughout the screen adaptation. He also spoke about what his experience was like of working with the rest of the ensemble cast, particularly Van Patten, throughout the series.

