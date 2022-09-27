Visiting Faculty Found Hanging After Controversial Lecture, Suicide ruled Out, Lewis Probes



Lewis is a British Detective Crime drama set in Oxford in England. The main characters, the good-hearted straightforward Inspector Lewis and the intellectual quick witted Detective Sergeant Hathaway make each episode gripping and keep you guessing. Inspector Lewis was Morse’s sergeant in the original series Inspector Morse. Lewis and Hathaway make a great team and complement each other, their banter keep the show captivating and Hathaway’s intellect keeps you wanting more.

In this episode, a visiting faculty, an American academic gives a controversial lecture, and everyone is left aghast in the audience. Later, he is found hanging in his room. Lewis rules out suicide due to the events that took place the night before. Soon, another body turns up, complicating the matter further.

This episode of Lewis is airing on itv 3 on Swissx TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

Read similar articles here.

Live news from around the world to Live events, Swissx TV strives to bring the very best all together. Get access to the News Channels, soaps, movies from different parts of the world at your fingertips. Find the latest news, information, and top stories from the world of politics, economy, finance, business, sports and weather on your favourite TV News Channels with Swissx TV. Get invites to Gala events, music concerts and get access to the top members only resorts around the world with Swissx TV.

For more read here.

Swissx TV is a streaming service, providing one of the finest online streaming experiences that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and television shows, movies, music videos and channels in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror and lifestyle. Swissx TV focuses on high tech health and wellness initiatives by incorporating online therapeutic streaming of sports, music, news, entertainment, and lifestyle. It is a fully integrated E-Commerce TV with real time recommendations. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website. The service can be used anywhere in the world, and it has more than 1000 streaming channels and 5 million movie titles.