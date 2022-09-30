Swissx Island: An Idyllic Getaway in the Caribbean

In the heart of the Caribbean, placed in 37 acres of designed tropical gardens directly at the beach, Swissx Island is one of Antigua’s finest resorts. Nourish your mind, body and focus on yourself and have an Experience Of A LifeTime with Swissx Island Wellness Retreat! It doesn’t get better than this, whether it is to relax, switch off, indulge in plant based therapies, hiking, yoga, pilates or spiritually awaken yourself, Swissx Island caters to it all.

Swissx Island offers multiple packages to choose from, from 1-week Spiritual Awakening to a 10-day Spirit Adventure to a 2 week Shamanic Vision Quest. Yoga, Pilates, Spiritual Exploration, Spa treatments, Organic Meals, Nature walks, with a dramatic Caribbean view. Swiss Island Retreat believes in holistic wellness and one can experience a complete transformation from within.

The subscription to Swissx TV, the popular online streaming service powered by FilmOn gets one access to this Members Only Swissx Island Resort. The service can be used anywhere in the world, and it has more than 1000 streaming channels and 5 Million Movie Titles, with Voice Recognition that will prompt the service to offer the service / products suitable just for you at our exclusive Swissx Island resorts. The Subscription gets you access to this exclusive Members Only Swissx Island Cannabis Lifestyle Club. With the subscription, you also get a box full of Swissx goodies such as oils, butters, lotions, smokables, joints, flower, everything absolutely legal, just like coffee, Swissx – For the Higher Good! Swissx – THE AMAZON OF WELLNESS WITH A SHARPER IMAGE, The Subscriptions start at $14.95, $39.95 and $90 a month. The Subscription also gets you invites to Celebrity Studded Gala Events in Malibu, Carribean and at home in Switzerland.

Swissx products are made in Switzerland with the plants being grown in the Caribbean. It is one of the most sought-after lifestyle brands with many celebrities as its members.

A ton of cool hi-tech gadgets are available on Swissx Island Resorts from Drones, Underwater Scooters, inflatable beds with jets! You get special offers and invites to our Caribbean locations where you can visit RastaLand and experience a complete personal transformation. This is our lifetime guarantee! Find out more at SwissxIsland.com