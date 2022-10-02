Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne is committed to continuously helping his fellow citizens in the months leading up to the Caribbean nation’s next general election next year. The political leader is focusing on increasing and improving the educational opportunities that are being offered to his country’s residents, both at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Browne is offering economic aid to five students from Antigua and Barbuda who are interested in studying law in the U.S. The students will each receive a scholarship to American Heritage Law School in California, in association with businessman Alki David’s CBD wellness brand, Swissx. All applicants must apply for the scholarship to the Los Angeles-based law school on Swissx’s official website.

In addition to his duties helping his fellow citizens as Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister, Browne also has a channel on Swissx TV, on which he posts videos and tweets about his responsibilities as a political leader.