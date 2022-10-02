NEWS POLITICS

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne Offering Five Students Scholarships to American Heritage Law School

ByKaren Benardello

Oct 2, 2022 ,

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne is committed to continuously helping his fellow citizens in the months leading up to the Caribbean nation’s next general election next year. The political leader is focusing on increasing and improving the educational opportunities that are being offered to his country’s residents, both at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Browne is offering economic aid to five students from Antigua and Barbuda who are interested in studying law in the U.S. The students will each receive a scholarship to American Heritage Law School in California, in association with businessman Alki David’s CBD wellness brand, Swissx. All applicants must apply for the scholarship to the Los Angeles-based law school on Swissx’s official website.

In addition to his duties helping his fellow citizens as Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister, Browne also has a channel on Swissx TV, on which he posts videos and tweets about his responsibilities as a political leader. The internet-based television subscription service is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. Besides Prime Minister Browne’s political channel, Swissx TV also feature programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the company’s official website.

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

HEALTH AND WELLNESS NEWS POLITICS SWISSX SwissxTV

Prime Minister Gaston Browne Opens Antigua and Barbuda’s First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary

Oct 2, 2022 Karen Benardello
HEALTH AND WELLNESS NEWS

Swissx Island: An Idyllic Getaway in the Caribbean

Sep 30, 2022 Akansha
NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Visiting Faculty Found Hanging After Controversial Lecture, Suicide ruled Out, Lewis Probes

Sep 27, 2022 Akansha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *