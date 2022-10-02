Prime Minister Gaston Browne Opens Antigua and Barbuda’s First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne is once again proving his business prowess and commitment to helping his fellow citizens in the months leading up to the Caribbean nation’s next general election next year. The political leader is improving the medical opportunities that are offered to his country’s residents.

The prime minister is supporting the opening of his country’s first licensed cannabis dispensary – Grow Antigua and Barbuda Medicinal Dispensary and Retail Store. The cannabis dispensary, retail store and smoke shop opened on August 15 at Redcliffe Quay.

Grow Antigua and Barbuda Medicinal Dispensary and Retail Store is selling a variety of cannabis related paraphernalia and growing supplies. The store is also currently accepting applications for Grow’s Member Waiting List, which allows customers to apply for a medical cannabis user license. More than 300 people have already submitted applications.

Prime Minister Browne has plans to continuously visit, and oversee the operations of, the dispensary. After speaking with the store’s employees and customers about their opinions on how the business is being run, he stated that he’s impressed with the dispensary’s current operation.

That process includes the employees working with several doctors on the island in order to best educate patients on the benefits of medicinal cannabis and responsible consumption. Cannabis can be used to treat a wide range of ailments from chronic pain to arthritis, anxiety, epilepsy and insomnia.

