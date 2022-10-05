Sanctioning Evil Exclusive Clip Features Actor Tobias Truvillion Giving Retribution to an Underground Criminal Organization

Finding their way back into society after being betrayed by both their fellow officers and government can be a be a life-threatening experience for any former military officer as they readjust to civilian life. That’s certainly the case for actor Tobias Truvillion’s character of dishonorably discharged Staff Sergeant Reginald Barnes in the new action thriller, ‘Sanctioning Evil.’

Vertical Entertainment will distribute the film in theaters this Friday, October 7. In honor of ‘Sanctioning Evil’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

Kyle Travis Sharp wrote the drama’s script, which is based on a story by Lance Sharp. ‘Sanctioning Evil’ was directed and produced by Ante Novakovic. In addition to Truvillion, the movie also stars Zach McGowan, Taryn Manning, Ebony Jo-ann, Chris Tardio, Carrie Kim, Kyle Sharp, Tasha Lawrence, Kresh Novakovic and James Biberi.

In ‘Sanctioning Evil,’ Staff Sergeant Reginald Barnes, a decorated war hero, is dishonorably discharged after four tours of duty when a soldier under his command goes rogue. Disenfranchised by the very government he served with honor, Barnes is now alone to piece his life back together.

But he finds his way back into society after being recruited by the charismatic and ambitious politician Dakota Ambrose (McGowan) and his life is given new purpose. As the mission unfolds, Barnes and Ambrose walk a fine line between covert military operations on civilian soil and unsanctioned retribution toward an underground criminal element, all while being tracked by FBI special agent Kensington (Manning).

