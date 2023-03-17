SHOCKING: You Won’t Believe the Twisted Scandals and Connection Between Legal Icons Gloria Allred and Tom Girardi That are Ruining Their Reputations

Gloria Allred and Tom Girardi were once two of the most prominent attorneys in Los Angeles. Allred, known for her feminist activism and representation of high-profile clients in sexual harassment and assault cases, and Girardi, a powerhouse litigator famous for securing multi-million dollar settlements in cases of corporate negligence and product liability.

However, in recent years, both Allred and Girardi‘s reputations have been tarnished by scandal. Girardi, who was once known as the “real-life Erin Brockovich,” was accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients, including the families of victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash. He was disbarred in March of 2021 and is facing numerous lawsuits and criminal charges.

Allred, on the other hand, has faced criticism for her representation of controversial clients, including former President Donald Trump’s accusers and Harvey Weinstein’s victims. She has also been accused of using her high-profile cases for personal gain and publicity.

The two attorneys were once colleagues and even worked together on several cases, including a lawsuit against Toyota over faulty brakes. However, their relationship soured over a dispute regarding fees in a case involving a woman who was sexually assaulted by a police officer.

Despite their past successes, both Allred and Girardi‘s legacies are now in question due to their legal troubles. It remains to be seen how their stories will ultimately unfold, but one thing is certain: their names will forever be linked in the annals of Los Angeles legal history.