Biden-Harris Administration Faces Criticism Over Minimal Response to Hurricane Helene

The Biden-Harris administration’s handling of Hurricane Helene has sparked widespread backlash, with critics from both sides of the political spectrum slamming the federal government’s minimal response to the disaster. As communities continue to grapple with the devastation, many are questioning the administration’s lack of substantial action and support, accusing it of offering only superficial aid while failing to address the real needs of those affected.

Biden and Harris facing backlash for not visiting devastation following Hurricane Helene https://t.co/X0oPXOTU2R — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2024

Former Clinton advisor Doug Schoen voiced his disbelief during an appearance on “The Faulkner Focus,” where he criticized the current leadership’s absence during the crisis. “I’m speechless, having worked in a White House that was responsive. Vice President Harris and President Biden should have been in North Carolina,” Schoen said. He emphasized that both political and personal reasons should have driven the administration to be more present and engaged during such a significant disaster.

Schoen’s critique didn’t stop there. He called out the administration for what he described as “cavalier indifference” toward the victims of Hurricane Helene, stating, “To show this level of cavalier indifference just literally takes my breath away.” Many have expressed frustration at the federal government’s failure to provide adequate aid and leadership, leaving those affected by the storm feeling abandoned.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner also weighed in, pointing to the administration’s refusal to take questions about its response. “That felt disrespectful to all those people who are struggling down there,” Faulkner noted, further highlighting the disconnect between the administration and the citizens impacted by the storm. She remarked that many of the storm victims lacked access to utilities, preventing them from even following the government’s actions—or lack thereof.

Political analyst Gianno Caldwell highlighted what he sees as a blatant double standard in the media’s coverage of the administration’s actions. “The mainstream media would have been all over it if Donald Trump was in that White House doing exactly what she did,” Caldwell said. Faulkner agreed with him, further underscoring the media’s selective focus depending on which party is in power.

Caldwell went on to criticize Vice President Harris specifically, accusing her of misleading the American people. “It appears to me that the Kamala Harris campaign, and her in particular, campaign strategy, is gaslight and hope. Gaslight that the American people that she’s actually doing something when it appears that she’s not doing much of anything that’s helping them,” Caldwell said. He expressed frustration over what he called Harris’s apparent belief that Americans would not see through the administration’s lack of meaningful action during the hurricane’s aftermath.

As the nation continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, the criticisms aimed at the Biden-Harris administration show no signs of slowing. With pressure mounting, many are calling for stronger leadership and a more empathetic response to the suffering caused by the storm.