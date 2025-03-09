CNN Reportedly Increases Pay for Pro-Trump Commentator Scott Jennings Amid Conservative Viewership Shift

CNN is making a strategic move to retain conservative viewers by reportedly increasing the salary of political commentator Scott Jennings, one of the network’s most prominent pro-Trump voices. The decision comes as CNN continues to navigate shifting audience demographics, attempting to appeal to a broader political spectrum while maintaining its traditional viewer base.

CNN to hand pro-Trump pundit Scott Jennings big pay raise as part of new deal: report https://t.co/dztNx0fjtt pic.twitter.com/Jzfwtp9rBq — New York Post (@nypost) March 7, 2025

Jennings, a longtime Republican strategist and frequent panelist, has gained attention for his unapologetic defense of Trump’s policies and criticism of the Biden administration. His presence has helped CNN maintain engagement with conservative audiences who often criticize mainstream media for left-leaning bias. With this reported pay raise, CNN appears to be doubling down on efforts to diversify its political commentary amid declining ratings and increased competition from outlets like Fox News and Newsmax.

Media analysts speculate that the move is part of a broader shift within CNN to balance its coverage in an era where partisan divides dominate the news cycle. Under new leadership, the network has made subtle adjustments, including hiring more right-leaning commentators and giving airtime to voices often absent from traditional mainstream coverage.

While conservatives see the move as a sign that CNN recognizes its need for ideological diversity, liberal critics argue that amplifying pro-Trump voices could legitimize misinformation and erode journalistic integrity. The decision highlights the ongoing battle within media organizations to capture and maintain audiences in a deeply polarized political landscape.

As the 2025 election cycle heats up, CNN’s evolving approach to political coverage will be closely watched. Whether the pay bump for Jennings is an isolated decision or part of a larger strategy to reshape the network’s identity remains to be seen.