Introduction

When Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased the Los Angeles Times in 2018, it was celebrated as a rescue of California’s flagship newspaper. Instead, the Times has become a mouthpiece for Hollywood’s darkest networks — a cartel of traffickers, mobsters, corrupt lawyers, bankers, and media owners who weaponize lawsuits, launder narratives, and silence whistleblowers.

What began as journalism has collapsed into complicity.

The $900 Million Headline

In June 2024, the Los Angeles Times ran the story: “L.A. jury orders Alki David to pay $900 million in sexual assault suit.”

The number was staggering. The omissions were deliberate:

The lawsuit was drafted by Tom Girardi, now disbarred and jailed.

The plaintiff was connected to the Fratto and Cascio mob families.

The case is part of a global RICO action spanning Antigua, London, and Maryland.

The defendant, Alki David, is severely disabled, a fact the paper ignored.

Instead of balance, the Times amplified propaganda.

The Owner: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

Soon-Shiong sits at the intersection of UCLA’s medical establishment and Los Angeles’s media power.

UCLA ties: His networks overlap with figures like Dr Eric Wexler and Dr Carole Lieberman, associated with trauma-bonding tactics used in syndicate control.

Media control: As owner, he decides which stories are amplified and which are buried.

Complicity: By silencing evidence of Girardi, the mob families, and trafficking networks, the Times became an enabler of cartel suppression.

The Cartel Connection

The silence aligns perfectly with cartel interests:

Lawyers: Tom Girardi and Gloria Allred weaponized lawsuits.

Mob Families: Frattos and Cascios harassed and laundered.

Enforcers: Anthony Pellicano and Danny Kapon Sr. silenced by fear.

Bankers and Media Owners: Partners in laundering, financing, and shielding the system.

The LA Times: Provided cover through omission and distortion.

CBS, Download.com, and the LA Times Connection

The web extends through CBS Interactive:

Download.com, CNET, ZDNet — CBS subsidiaries — distributed LimeWire, fueling piracy and CSAM.

UCLA and the 5150 Death Protocol

Already published on Shockya: the UCLA 5150 Death Protocol. Evidence in Antigua and London proves UCLA’s psychiatric system has been weaponized.

The 5150, meant to save lives, has become a death sentence.

Anthony Pellicano and Danny Kapon Sr. physically dragged unwilling people into UCLA. Once inside, victims were trapped. A 5150 label destroyed their credibility, stripped their rights, and often ended their lives.

This is not malpractice. This is cartel enforcement wearing a white coat.

Read Shockya’s evidence:

The Cartel’s Architecture

The pieces lock together:

Girardi and Allred : lawyers who fabricated cases.

: lawyers who fabricated cases. Frattos and Cascios : mob families running harassment and laundering.

: mob families running harassment and laundering. Pellicano and Kapon Sr. : thugs delivering bodies to UCLA.

: thugs delivering bodies to UCLA. Bankers and Media Owners : laundering and legitimizing crimes.

: laundering and legitimizing crimes. Patrick Soon-Shiong and the LA Times: propaganda and cover-up.

This is not journalism. This is cartel machinery.

Marguerita Nichols and the Fratto Syndicate

The evidence now ties Marguerita Nichols directly to the Fratto crime family through Jonny Fratto Jr.

This is not coincidence. This is cartel infiltration in plain sight. Nichols’ alliance with Jonny Fratto Jr. embeds her into the very network that engineered fabricated lawsuits, orchestrated harassment campaigns, and eliminated whistleblowers.

The Frattos have long been Hollywood’s mob enforcers and money launderers. They harassed my legal team. They silenced attorneys like Mark Lieberman. By aligning with them, Nichols became another cog in the syndicate’s machine of coercion, intimidation, and suppression.

Her role must be understood not in isolation but as part of the larger cartel framework shielded by Soon-Shiong’s Los Angeles Times.

CBS, Download.com, and Media Silence

CBS Interactive spread LimeWire through Download.com, CNET, and ZDNet — fueling piracy and CSAM.

Leaked MediaDefender emails proved CBS catalogued child abuse files while monetizing them.

The LA Times under Soon-Shiong said nothing. They parroted CBS’s lines, smeared whistleblowers, and buried evidence.

This is not negligence. This is partnership.

DMG and the Arrest Attempt

I confronted DMG with evidence. Their answer: call the cops. I was wrongfully arrested, then released when the charges collapsed.

That arrest attempt was cartel retaliation, plain and simple.

Now it is evidence in London’s High Court and Antigua’s Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

A Trail of Deaths

The cartel leaves bodies behind. Four of my lawyers are dead:

Barry K. Rothman

John Quirk

Mark Lieberman

Rebecca Rini

A letter Matt Hamilton refused to publish. Mark Lieberman was murdered by Joseph Chora a Hollywood collections agent whose self styled moniker is “The Executioner”.

These were not accidents. These were murders by proxy — the bloody footprint of a cartel shielded by Soon-Shiong’s Los Angeles Times.

Call for Information

Shockya calls on the public:

If you have information on the Los Angeles Times under Soon-Shiong, on Girardi and Allred, on the Frattos and Cascios, on Pellicano and Kapon Sr., on the banking and media ownership structures shielding this cartel — come forward.

Contact: investigations@shockya.com | www.shockya.com

All submissions confidential. Evidence supports active RICO proceedings in Antigua, London, and Maryland.

Public Statement From Sheriff At Large

From Alki David – Antigua’s Ambassador At Large – I am not just a target. I am Ambassador-at-Large for Antigua & Barbuda, Sheriff for the people, and Public Interest Litigant before Sir Barry Paul Cotter in London’s High Court.

I am coming for Patrick Soon-Shiong and his accomplices lawfully — through the courts, through the record, through international law.

This is not a threat. It is a promise of accountability.

The Los Angeles Times under Patrick Soon-Shiong is not a newspaper. It is the propaganda arm of a pedo-cartel — traffickers, mobsters, lawyers, bankers, and media barons.

Truth cannot be silenced. Courts are listening. Records are being built.

History will not remember the Times as a paper of record. It will remember it as a cartel shield, destroyed by its own corruption.

Shockya will keep publishing what others are too afraid to touch.

The False Promise of Patrick Soon-Shiong’s LA Times IPO

Patrick Soon-Shiong has promised to “democratize” the Los Angeles Times by taking it public. In reality, this IPO is nothing more than a financial shell game—an attempt to package a struggling newsroom as a shiny investment vehicle while masking the paper’s true role: protecting Hollywood’s most entrenched monopolies.

The Times has already suffered massive layoffs, editorial interference, and the silencing of critical voices. Instead of serving readers, it has become a labor-racketeering shield for networks of power that have repeatedly failed to investigate or expose exploitation in the entertainment industry.

Investors should think twice. Putting money into this IPO is not an act of supporting journalism—it’s buying stock in a system designed to shield abusers and silence whistleblowers.

Whoever is naïve enough to invest in this charade should understand what they’re really funding: not the “voices of the people,” but the same corrupt machinery that props up the media monopoly and protects Hollywood’s darkest corners.

The LA Times IPO is not a democratization—it’s a deception. And the public deserves to see it for what it is.