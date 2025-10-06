Caesars Palace Gambled – And Lost With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Partnership

Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z partnered with Caesars Palace to open a casino in Times Square.

Inset: Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z with Al Sharpton and convicted-felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s ambitious proposal for a casino in Times Square, dubbed Caesars Palace Times Square, was summarily rejected in a devastating blow to the rapper. Leading up to the denial, Jay-Z had made desperate moves by enlisting “shake down king,” Al Sharpton, to try and sell the casino as a racial equity project. The denial is one of several recent losses incurred by Jay-Z, rapper turned pariah, who is being accused of money laundering, and other heinous crimes.

Al Sharpton has been a longtime associate of both convicted-felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and accused money launderer, Jay-Z. Sharpton has been photographed with the two since the early 2000’s, even attending Diddy’s infamous White Parties in The Hamptons.

Jay-Z’s String of Recent Losses

Jay-Z’s casino loss is one of many tied to his close association with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Among the recent allegations, are that Jay-Z participated in the rape of a 13 year-old girl with Combs. Combs was recently sentenced to 4 years in jail. Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s rival, Nas, received the green light for his Resorts World affiliated casino project.

The Beginning: Roc Nation Casino Pushed as a ‘Community Project’

Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z and convicted-felon CEO Desiree Perez, partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment to establish this proposed casino, projecting it would attract over 130 million visitors annually and boost local economic opportunities. Desiree Perez, who is being sued for racketeering and conspiracy by her own daughter, marketed the initiative aimed at New Yorkers, allowing individuals to contribute $500 to become part of the casino’s funding. The casino proposal referred to Perez as “the only Latina CEO in the music industry.”

Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z, pictured with current Roc Nation CEO, convicted felon Desiree Perez and husband Juan Perez.

Jay-Z Brings Al Sharpton’s Extortionist Tactics Front and Center

SL Green Realty and music mogul Jay-Z formally announced a partnership with alleged extortionist Rev. Al Sharpton, before the deadline on Friday, June 27. Sharpton has previously been accused of extortionist tactics, and facilitating race based fear mongering by inciting riots resulting in murder.

Recently, President Donald Trump called for an FCC probe into Sharpton. Sharpton was previously arrested for grand larcerny, and has been the focus of numerous investigations into shakedowns of companies and theft over the years.

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday confronted CAC members after the vote, telling them: “What you did here today was despicable.” YouTube, 9/17/25

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday exploded on CAC members after the vote rejected the casino. Many critics likened his tirade to a scene from the movie Goodfellas. “He’s yelling as if the committee denied building a hospital or a school for orphans,” stated an anonymous source. “It’s completely laughable.”

The Rejection: New Yorkers Say ‘No’ to Roc Nation’s Manipulation

Despite Roc Nation’s manipulation, the Community Advisory Committee’s vote, which resulted in a 4-2 decision against the casino, reflected a significant pushback from local stakeholders. Many voiced concerns that the casino would disrupt the cultural fabric of Broadway and diminish the very essence of what makes Times Square a unique destination. Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, underscored the need to prioritize the livelihoods that depend on Broadway’s iconic status, stating that the vote was crucial for safeguarding local cultural heritage. The bottom line for many, was not wanting to be part of a casino led by a troubled company like Roc Nation.

Roc Nation’s RICO Troubles

We previously covered the controversy surrounding Roc Nation’s leadership:



The controversy stems from a lawsuit filed by Terrence Dixon (known publicly as “T.A.”), alleging that Roc Nation is entangled in a web of federal crimes. According to the filing, Roc Nation’s leadership allegedly coordinated with figures such as Fat Joe (Jose Cartagena) to launder illicit proceeds, shield criminal activity from law enforcement scrutiny, and provide operational cover for a broader RICO enterprise. The complaint cites specific acts—financial cover ups, corporate account manipulation, and resource allocation—to support its claim that the agency functions as a conduit for organized crime.



This denial not only halts Roc Nation’s momentum, but is putting a spotlight on its manipulative and strong arm tactics, including it’s brow raising association with Al Sharpton.