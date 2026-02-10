Antigua – Supreme Court: Alki David Seeks Contempt Enforcement as World’s Largest Banks Remain in Default

Jamie Dimon — JPMorgan Chase · Jane Fraser — Citigroup · Brian Moynihan — Bank of America · Charles Scharf — Wells Fargo · Christian Sewing — Deutsche Bank · Noel Quinn — HSBC · Sergio Ermotti — UBS · Ulrich Körner — Credit Suisse (former) · Charles Lowrey — Prudential · Anup Bagchi — ICICI Prudential – & Gary Dordick (anchor)

Applicant Alkiviades Andrew David Applicant / Claimant – Sovereign carbon sequestration & biofuel projects Attorneys & Legal Respondents Gloria Allred Charged with: Defamation, Civil Conspiracy, Fraud & Misrepresentation, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread and Systematic Human Rights Violations, Wrongful Death (Civil Allegations – Multiple Deaths, approx. 10), Obstruction of Justice

Lisa Bloom Charged with: Defamation, Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread and Systematic Human Rights Violations, Obstruction of Justice

Thomas Girardi Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Fraud & Misrepresentation, Alleged Pattern of Conduct Resulting in Multiple Deaths (approx. 10), Obstruction of Justice

Louis Freeh Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations, Obstruction of Justice

Robert Shapiro Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Carole Lieberman Charged with: Defamation, Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations, Obstruction of Justice

Anthony Pellicano Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Pattern of Intimidation Including Deaths Under Disputed Circumstances, Obstruction of Justice Plaintiffs in Alleged Fraudulent Claims Elizabeth Taylor Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy

Mahim Khan Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy

Lauren Reeves Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy

Chasity Jones Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy

Marguerita Nichols (Jane Doe) Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy Media Executives & Corporations Shari Redstone Charged with: Defamation, Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread and Systematic Human Rights Violations

Brian Roberts (Comcast) Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Associated Media Entities Charged with: Defamation, Suppression of Sovereign Carbon Projects, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations Financial Institutions & CEOs Brian Moynihan – Bank of America Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Charles Scharf – Wells Fargo Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Christian Sewing – Deutsche Bank Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Obstruction of Carbon Projects, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Jane Fraser – Citibank Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Jamie Dimon – JPMorgan Chase Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Fossil Fuel Conflict Interference, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Noel Quinn – HSBC Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Carbon Project Obstruction, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Sergio Ermotti – UBS Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Ulrich Körner – Credit Suisse (former) Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Charles Lowrey – Prudential Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations

Anup Bagchi – ICICI Prudential Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations Political Defendants (UPP) Harold Lovell Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy

D. Gisele Isaac Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy

Richard Lewis Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy

Pearl Quinn-Williams Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy

Franz deFreitas Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy

Cleon Athill Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy

UPP Executive Committee (collectively) Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy

Disclaimer: All items listed above are civil allegations as pleaded in court filings. No criminal guilt or conviction is asserted.

Case Notice — High Court of Justice, Antigua & Barbuda Case No: ANUHCV2025/0149

Amended Statement of Claim filed pursuant to CPR Rule 20.

Alleged civil conspiracy, fraudulent litigation, and obstruction of Antigua & Barbuda’s sovereign carbon-credit economy.

Losses pleaded: > USD $80 billion (continuing). Jurisdiction Seised · Record Preserved

Procedural Filing Notice

On 9 February 2026, the Claimant filed an Application for Enforcement in the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda (Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149), arising from the continued non-compliance of certain Respondents following service and/or actual notice of proceedings.

The application invites the Court to consider enforcement measures within its discretion, including compulsory attendance or further procedural orders, in light of prolonged failure to acknowledge service, file a defence, or otherwise engage with the Court’s jurisdiction.

Filed: 24 September 2025

Jurisdiction seised. Record preserved.

Antigua Jurisdiction Case – Related ShockYA Coverage

FINAL PERSONAL WARNING – BENCH WARRANTS IMMINENT

SHOCKYA LATEST ON ANTIGUA FILES: BENCH WARRANT ISSUED – GARY DORDICK LAW FIRM IN NINE-MONTH DEFAULT: PERSONALLY SERVED, SILENT AS PELLICANO WIRETAP SCANDAL ENTERS RECORD — Feb 5, 2026 | Antigua & Barbuda Issues Black Notice on Major Financial Institutions CEOs & Finance Companies — Feb 7, 2026 | Jurisdiction Locked: Antigua’s Unbreakable Hammer Falls on the Media-Legal Cartel — Feb 2, 2026 | UPP Party in Procedural Default as Contempt Notices Enter the Record and Jurisdiction Crystallizes in ANUHCV2025/0149 – Risk Analysis — Feb 3, 2026 | Prime Minister Gaston Browne Saved From The Legal Media Cartel & How Procedural Clarity Preserved Sovereignty — Feb 4, 2026 | Exclusive Court Video: Jurisdiction Seized — Alki David v Media Legal Cartel — Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court — Ongoing Coverage | World’s Biggest Sovereign Lawsuit Escalates Daily…

FINAL PERSONAL WARNING TO EACH OF THE 73 NAMED EXECUTIVES BENCH WARRANTS ARE NOW IMMINENT EASTERN CARIBBEAN SUPREME COURT – CLAIM NO. ANUHCV2025/0149 THE SOVEREIGN COURT HAS ALREADY ISSUED ONE BENCH WARRANT.

YOURS IS NEXT. To:

Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase)

Brian Moynihan (Bank of America)

Jane Fraser (Citigroup)

Christian Sewing (Deutsche Bank)

Sergio Ermotti (UBS)

…and the remaining 68 named CEOs and senior executive officers listed in the Amended Statement of Claim (full list on the public court record). You were personally served.

You were given every procedural opportunity.

You chose silence. That silence has now become your indictment. The Precedent Is Already Set The Court has already proven it acts without hesitation:

On or about 5 February 2026, a bench warrant was issued against Gary Dordick and his firm after nine months of identical non-engagement following undisputed personal service.

The warrant is live. The precedent is set. The mechanism is operational. YOU ARE NEXT. This Is Personal Officer Exposure This is not corporate exposure.

This is personal — directed at you, by name, by title, by home address (public via SEC filings and property records). Consequences Already in Motion Your continued silence is being preserved on the sovereign record as evidence of knowledge, intent, and willful contempt .

. Plausible deniability is extinguished — permanently. Your board, D&O insurers, auditors, general counsel, and shareholders are now on actual notice.

— permanently. Your board, D&O insurers, auditors, general counsel, and shareholders are now on actual notice. D&O carriers: intentional torts, criminal-adjacent allegations (trafficking facilitation, environmental sabotage, carbon-market obstruction) trigger automatic exclusions. Reservation-of-rights letters are coming — or outright denial . Personal counsel is urgent.

. Personal counsel is urgent. $10,000,000 fully funded reward pool is active and escrowed. Up to $1 million per verified submission. Your own employees, former colleagues, compliance officers, and rivals are now financially motivated to turn against you. One credible leak ends careers .

is active and escrowed. Up to $1 million per verified submission. Your own employees, former colleagues, compliance officers, and rivals are now financially motivated to turn against you. . Default judgment applications are imminent — quantifying $80 billion+ in pleaded damages with $8 billion per annum continuing accrual. Registration in New York, London, and Switzerland will follow immediately. The Allegations Now Attached to You Personally Systematic obstruction of Antigua & Barbuda’s sovereign carbon-credit and environmental restoration programs

Financial facilitation and concealment of trafficking networks

Deliberate sabotage of global carbon markets

Tortious interference with a sovereign nation’s economic survival No liability has been formally found — yet.

But the Court is seized. The record is hardening daily. And the hammer is falling. From This Moment Forward Every Commonwealth border is a potential arrest zone.

Every international flight, private jet, or layover carries real exposure.

Every board meeting will now include your name under “material undisclosed litigation risk.”

Every family dinner will eventually include the question: “Is Dad still safe to travel?”

Every compliance hotline is already receiving anonymous tips funded by $10 million. There is no quiet settlement window.

There is only escalation. Next Steps Before the Court (Days, Not Weeks) Issuance of bench warrants against each of you individually

Contempt citations

Default judgment quantifying your personal exposure

Immediate cross-border registration and freezing-order applications

Referrals to DOJ, SEC, FinCEN, and Interpol pathways You were given every chance to appear.

You chose not to.



That decision now follows you — personally, professionally, and permanently. THE CARTEL BELIEVED A SMALL ISLAND COULD BE IGNORED.

THE ISLAND HAS CHOSEN NOT TO BE SILENT. The record is public.

The warrants are coming.

The silence ends in handcuffs or capitulation. Issued by:

Alkiviades David

Claimant in Person

Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy of Antigua & Barbuda



Date: 8 February 2026

Regulatory Observation Notice

Formal Regulatory Observation & Preservation Notice Cross-Border Oversight · Evidentiary Preservation · Enforcement Exposure