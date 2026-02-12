Warner Netflix Merger Is A Scam – Legacy CSAM – Fixed Sports Betting & Blackmail Network – Still Active – Under Investigation – Compliance Nightmare

ANUHCV2025/0149 — Notice of Contempt Filed

Filed 3 February 2026 — Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

In Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149, the Claimant has formally filed a Notice of Contempt before the High Court of Justice in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Notice asserts persistent failure by named Defendants to acknowledge proceedings that were:

Personally communicated to a senior party officer;

Publicly broadcast on national radio;

Published online with full claim number and court reference;

Accessible within the Court’s territorial jurisdiction.

The filing does not constitute a judicial finding. It is an application inviting the Court to determine whether non-response rises to the level of contempt.

Actual and Constructive Notice Allegations

The Notice sets out two legal foundations:

Actual Notice — Direct oral communication to a senior officer, including acknowledgment without dispute.

— Direct oral communication to a senior officer, including acknowledgment without dispute. Constructive Notice — Repeated public identification of the claim, including Court name, claim number, parties, and jurisdiction.

The filing asserts that thirteen of fourteen named Defendants are resident within Antigua and Barbuda and within the Court’s jurisdiction.

The Court is asked to determine whether continued non-appearance constitutes wilful disobedience or interference with justice.

Relief Sought

The Claimant respectfully applies for:

An order requiring Defendants to show cause within seven days;

Costs of the application;

Further directions as the Court deems fit to secure compliance.

The filing expressly states:

“This Notice is not political; it is procedural. The Court’s authority must not be ignored.”

Parallel Implications

The existence of this contempt application introduces a structural dimension:

Whether court authority can be bypassed through non-engagement;

Whether public knowledge substitutes for formal appearance;

How enforcement operates when defendants remain silent.

These are matters for judicial determination — not media declaration.