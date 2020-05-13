Connect with us

The Painter and the Thief’s Official Trailer Shows How an Art Heist Led to an Improbable Relationship

MOVIES

The Painter and the Thief’s Official Trailer Shows How an Art Heist Led to an Improbable Relationship

Published on

A scene from director Benjamin Ree’s documentary, ‘The Painter and The Thief.’ Photo courtesy of Neon.

An art heist has led to an improbable, emotional relationship between the title characters in the upcoming documentary, ‘The Painter and the Thief.’ That unexpected bond is highlighted in the new official trailer for the film, which Neon is set to release on Hulu, VOD, virtual cinemas and participating drive-ins on Friday, May 22. The feature’s official distribution comes after it played in the World Cinema Documentary Competition category at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The movie was directed by Benjamin Ree, and produced by Ingvil Giske. ‘The Painter and the Thief’ features Barbora Kysilkova and Karl-Bertil Nordland.

Neon has released the following synopsis for ‘The Painter and the Thief’:

Desperate for answers about the theft of her two paintings, a Czech artist seeks out and befriends the career criminal who stole them. After inviting her thief to sit for a portrait, the two form an improbable relationship, and an inextricable bond that will forever link these lonely souls.

Summary
'The Painter and the Thief' Official Trailer
Title
'The Painter and the Thief' Official Trailer
Description

Neon has released the official trailer for director Benjamin Ree's documentary, 'The Painter and the Thief.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top