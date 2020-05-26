George A. Romero’s Sense of Horror-comedy is Being Resurrected with Creepshow Season 1 DVD Giveaway

A classic horror television show is being resurrected on home release this spring. The revival of the iconic fantasy series, ‘Creepshow,’ is being brought back to life on Blu-ray and DVD next Tuesday, June 2.

RLJE Films is unveiling the six-episode first season of the genre show’s revival, which premiered last fall on Shudder, on home video for an SRP of $34.98. The special features on The Blu-ray and DVD include over three hours of cast and crew interviews; behind-the-scenes footage; a ‘Creepshow’ Season 1 Easter eggs featurette; audio commentaries with the cast and crew for each of the six episodes; episode and comic art photo galleries; and a 24-page comic art booklet.

The series stars Tobin Bell (‘Saw’ franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (‘Escape From New York’), Giancarlo Esposito (‘Breaking Bad’), Cailey Fleming (‘The Walking Dead”), Jeffrey Combs (‘Re-Animator’), Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi (‘Bill & Ted Face the Music‘), DJ Qualls (‘The Man in the High Castle’), Bruce Davison (‘X-Men’), David Arquette (‘Scream’ franchise), Dana Gould (‘Stan Against Evil‘) and Tricia Helfer (‘Battlestar Galactica’). ‘Creepshow’ Season 1 was led by showrunner Greg Nicotero (‘The Walking Dead’). The six episodes were directed by Nicotero, Tom Savini (‘Dawn of the Dead’), John Harrison (‘Book of Blood’), Rob Schrab (‘Community’), David Bruckner (‘The Ritual’) and Roxanne Benjamin (‘Body at Brighton Rock’).

The new anthology show is based on George A. Romero’s classic 1982 horror comedy movie of the shame name. The ‘Creepshow’ television series features twelve vignettes over the course of six episodes, which explore terrors that range from murder to the supernatural. Haunted dollhouses, werewolves, murderous goblins, villainous trick-or-treaters, the dead and medical marvels are just a few of the things that are plaguing audiences on the show.