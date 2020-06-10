Actor Dave Mantel Must Face His Past in Kill Mode DVD Giveaway

One of the most difficult challenges for in life is to face their past. That’s certainly the case for actor Dave Mantel in his upcoming sci-fi movie, ‘Kill Mode.’ The performer’s protagonist must contend with the sins of his history when RLJE Films distributes the drama on June 16.

The feature will be released on DVD and Blu-ray.

The drama was directed by Thijs Meuwese. Besides Mantel, ‘Kill Mode’ also stars Julia Batelaan, Cyriel Guds and Yasmin Blake.

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Kill Mode’:

Years after a bacterium killed 31 million people, David Oscar (Mantel) must come out of hiding and face his past. He is tracked down by the remaining members of his former rebel group, who persuade him to take part in an important mission which they believe will lead to a cure for the infected, and destroy the pharmaceutical company they believe to be responsible for the sickness. As they break into a secure facility expecting to find the cure, they discover a young girl who has been held captive and subjected to experiments for years. As David and his companions help her escape the company facility, the mutation inside her body manifests itself, and the rebels discover why she has been kept under lock and key all this time.