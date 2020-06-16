Connect with us

WrestleMassacre DVD Giveaway Shows Richie Acevedo Setting Out on a Blood-Soaked Rampage

DVD NEWS

WrestleMassacre DVD Giveaway Shows Richie Acevedo Setting Out on a Blood-Soaked Rampage

Published on

The poster for director-producer Brad Twigg’s horror comedy, ‘WrestleMassacre,’ which stars Richie Acevedo.

The wrestling world is being bodyslammed by the horror genre with the new film, ‘Wrestlemassacre.’ The horror comedy, which features former wrestler Richie Acevedo (aka The Cuban Assassin), is being distributed today On Demand DVD by Wild Eye Releasing.

In honor of ‘Wrestlemassacre’s home release, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a DVD of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Wrestlemassacre’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, June 23 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On June 23, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

The feature was directed and produced by Brad Twigg. In addition to Acevedo, ‘Wrestlemassacre’ also stars the WWE’s Tony Atlas, Julio Bana Fernandez (‘House of Cards’), Jason John Beebe (‘Crossbreed‘) and Canadian pro wrestler, Rene Dupree.

Wild Eye Releasing has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Wrestlemassacre’:

Randy (Acevedo) is an awkward groundskeeper who is obsessed with professional wrestling. Longing for a sense of belonging with grandiose dreams of becoming a wrestling superstar, he is only met with abject humiliation. A brutal shaming at a local wrestling school pushes Randy over the edge, leaving him to set out on a blood-soaked rampage to punish those who wronged him.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
Wild Eye Releasing
Product Name
'Wrestlemassacre'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top