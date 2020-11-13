US Army Seized Dominion Voting Systems Servers in Germany!

One day after President Donald Trump tweeted about a report that Dominion Voting System had deleted 2.7 million trump votes nationwide, Rep. Louis Gohmert has confirmed that a US forces have seized servers containing election data in Frankfurt, Germany.

Breaking: Congressman Louie Ghomert has stated that The U.S. Army has seized servers for Dominion in Germany. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 14, 2020

Countless mainstream news outlets have been working overtime to disprove any accounts of any discrepancies caused by Dominion Systems, claiming that the voting inaccuracies were caused by “human error” and only effected two counties in Georgia and Michigan.

The big question in my mind is why would US voting data have been stored in servers in Frankfurt-freakin-Germany and why isn’t it being covered by anyone in the media? I guess they are waiting for Trump to tweet about it.