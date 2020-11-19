Connect with us

Actor Douglas Spain Imagines Overcoming Adversity and Winning an Academy Award in Hollyweird Exclusive Clip

Actor Douglas Spain Imagines Overcoming Adversity and Winning an Academy Award in Hollyweird Exclusive Clip

Actor Michael J. Knowles appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip, ‘Academy Award,’ from co-writer-director Edwin Porres’ comedy, ‘Hollyweird.’

Nothing validates a person’s dreams and talents quite like being honored by their peers. That’s certainly the case for actor Douglas Spain’s protagonists of Steve Fernandez in the new Latino comedy, ‘Hollyweird.’ The character hopes to overcome the struggles he’s facing in his career, and become the next celebrated Latino actor in Hollywood. However, Steve’s journey is continuously met with obstacles that prevent him from fully achieving his ultimate goal.

The movie is now available on such digital platforms as Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vubiquity, iNDEMAND, DIRECTV, AT&T Unverse, VUDU, Vimeo, Roku, FandangoNow, Redbox, Cox Cable, Spectrum Cable, Comcast, Verizon Fios, Xtreme and YouTube Movies, courtesy of Artist Rights Distribution. In honor of ‘Hollyweird’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Academy Award.’ In the clip, Steve imagines himself accepting an Oscar, and the joy that goes along with such an honor. However, distractions from his real life keep reminding himself that he hasn’t achieved that level of professional success yet.

The film was directed by Edwin Porres Jr., who also co-wrote the script with Jaime Marie Porres. In addition to Spain, ‘Hollyweird’ also stars Michael J. Knowles, Deborah Dir, Bill Posley, Jason Stuart, Alex Vaughan, Ludwig Manukian, Edwin Porres Jr. Gino Aquino, Guillermo Jorge, Kristopher Campa, Kevin Alexander, Madison Dewberry and Richa Moorjani.

Artist Rights Distribution has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Hollyweird’:

After a freak accident on a movie set incapacitates its Latino star, a hunt for his replacement begins. Steve Fernandez, a struggling actor, vies for the lead role as the undercover cop Basco, but can’t seem to get out of his own way. His agent questions if he’s “Latino” enough to play tough, macho parts as his personal life falls apart. The only bright spot he has is his new Texan neighbor, Tabby (Dewberry), and the hope that soon he’ll land this star-making role.

Meanwhile, a mysterious new arrival, Alejandro Costello (Knowles), hitchhikes into town with just his bravado and the red shirt on his back. Once he arrives, he’s instantly discovered on the streets of Hollywood to take the part of Basco. Everything seems to be looking up for Alejandro as he navigates the glamour of his burgeoning celebrity. All he has to do is pretend to be someone Steve was born to be. But when these two actors finally collide, and Alejandro’s secret is discovered, both are forced to redefine success in Hóllyweird.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Edwin Porres' comedy, 'Hollyweird,' which is titled 'Academy Award,' which features actor Douglas Spain.

