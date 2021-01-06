Gary Dourdan Sets Out to Rescue His Wife in Redemption Day Digital Download Giveaway

Actor Gary Dourdan is being forced to take drastic action to save the woman he loves in the newly released trailer and poster for the upcoming action movie, ‘Redemption Day.’ The drama’s assets have been unveiled in support of its upcoming theatrical distribution this Friday, January 8, and subsequent release On Demand and Digital this Tuesday, January 12, courtesy of Saban Films.

‘Redemption Day‘ was co-written by Sam Chouia and Hicham Hajji, the latter of whom also directed and produced the film. In addition to Dourdan, the movie also stars Serinda Swan, Martin Donovan, Ernie Hudson, Samy Naceri and Andy Garcia.

Saban Films has the following synopsis for ‘Redemption Day’:

Having just returned home, decorated U.S. Marine Captain Brad Paxton’s (Dourdan) wife, Kate (Swan), is kidnapped by a terrorist group while working in Morocco. He is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation to save the woman he loves.