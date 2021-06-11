2021 Tribeca Film Festival Preview: Embark on Emotional Journeys in Diverse Dramas and Comedies

The Tribeca Film Festival is continuing its cherished tradition of featuring relatable movies that are sure to make viewers question their own life paths and ponder their future with its current slate. This summer’s 19th annual edition of the New York City-based festival, which is currently running until Sunday, June 20, will likely once again leave audiences considering their emotions with such films as powerful features as ‘No Man of God,’ ‘No Running,’ ‘Glob Lessons,’ ‘Agnes,’ ‘Catch the Fair One’ and ‘Creation Stories.’

This year’s edition of the festival, which was previously held in April every year since its launch in 2002, marks its return after organizers decided not to hold the event last year, following the start of the nationwide lockdown, due to COVID-19. To help keep filmmakers and audience members safe this year, all in-person screenings and events will be held outside. The Tribeca Film Festival is also offering a streaming option for audience members who prefer to watch movies at home, through Tribeca At Home, which is available on computers, smart phones and televisions.

One of the most anticipated films to kick off this weekend’s screenings is ‘No Man of God,’ which is having its World Premiere tonight at 8 pm ET at Pier 76 Hudson River Park. The in-person event will be followed by the crime drama’s virtual screening, which will begin streaming this Sunday, June 12 at 6 pm. The biographical movie will then be released in theaters, On Demand and on Digitalon August 27, courtesy of RLJE Films.

The thriller was written by Kit Lesser and directed by Amber Sealey. ‘No Man of God’ stars Elijah Wood, who also served as a producer on the feature, and Luke Kirby.

‘No Man of God,’ which is set in 1980, follows Ted Bundy (Kirby) as he’s sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man, FBI agent Bill Hagmaier (Wood), in the years leading to his execution.

Another anticipated movie that’s scheduled to play during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival is the sci-fi thriller, ‘No Running.’ The mystery drama will also be having its online World Premiere tonight at 8pm through Tribeca At Home, as part of the festival’s Juneteenth Programming.

‘No Running’ was written by Tucker Morgan, and marks the feature film directorial debut of Delmar Washington. The movie stars Skylan Brooks, Taryn Manning, Shane West, Diamond White, Rutina Wesley and Bill Engvall.

‘No Running’ shows that when high school student Jaylen Brown (Brooks) finds himself under suspicion after his classmate’s mysterious disappearance, prejudice quickly begins to grow in his small town. Working quickly to clear his name, he begins to unravel a massive web of secrets that all suggest that otherworldly forces are at play.

Another anticipated movie that’s scheduled to play this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival is the LGBTQIA-driven comedy-drama, ‘Glob Lessons.’ The movie is having its Online World Premieres tomorrow, Saturday, June 12 at 4pm on Tribeca At Home.

‘Glob Lessons’ marks the feature film directorial and editing debuts of Nicole Rodenburg. She also wrote, produced and starred in the comedy-drama with Colin Froeber.

‘Glob Lessons’ follows Alan (Froeber), an insecure, perfectionist, mostly-closeted man from Minnesota. Jesse (Rodenburg) is an unpredictable, mysterious woman from West Virginia. They’re complete opposites – and they’ve found themselves partnered together on a low-budget children’s theatre tour for indifferent audiences across the Upper Midwest.

Unsettled by each other, and each quietly suffering from emotional wounds of their own, they’re a study in avoidance—until the reality of their forced proximity compels them to open up. As their friendship deepens, they begin to go rogue with their shows—rewriting them and redesigning them in order to better represent their voices. As they do so, they find the courage to begin writing a new life for themselves.

Another anticipated movie to virtually screen this weekend during the Tribeca Film Festival is the horror feature, ‘Agnes.’ The drama will also be having its online World Premiere tomorrow Saturday, June 12, at 8pm through Tribeca At Home.

The movie was co-written by John Selvidge and Mickey Reece, who also served as the director. The film stars Molly C. Quinn, who also served as a producer, as well as Jake Horowitz, Sean Gunn, Hayley McFarland, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss and Chris Sullivan.

‘Agnes,’ which is set in a quiet, remote convent, young Sister Agnes (McFarland) begins to experience some alarming behavior, which causes the church to send Father Donaghue (Hall), along with his mentee, young Father Benjamin (Horowitz), to investigate a rumored demon possession. After attempting to exorcise the dark entity from Sister Agnes, Father Benjamin and Father Donaghue realize they’re dealing with something much darker.

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival‘s first weekend will come to a close with the action thriller, ‘Catch the Fair One,’ which will have it’s World Premiere in the US Narrative Competition this Sunday, June 13 at 8pm at the Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens. The movie will then become available to stream virtually on Tribeca At Home, starting the next day, Monday, June 14 at 6pm.

‘Catch the Fair One’ was written, directed and produced by Josef Kubota Wladyka, who also worked on the script with lead actress, Kali Reis. In addition to Reis, the drama also stars Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, Michael Drayer, Shelito Vincent, Lisa Emery, Kimberly Guerrero and Kevin Dunn.

‘Catch the Fair One’ follows Kaylee (Reis), a former boxer embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister. The former boxer intentionally gets entangled in a human trafficking operation in order to retrace the steps of her younger sister, and work her way up the chain of command to find the man who’s responsible for her disappearance.

Another anticipated movie to stream during the Tribeca Film Festival is the musical biopic, ‘Creation Stories,’ which is set to have its virtual U.S. Premiere on Wednesday, June 16 at 8 pm on Tribeca At Home. The comedy was written by Dean Cavanagh and Irvine Welsh, and directed by Nick Moran. The movie stars Ewen Bremner, Kirsty Mitchell, Suki Waterhouse, Thomas Turgoose, Leo Flanagan and Jason Isaacs.

‘Creation Stories’ tells the true story of the rise and fall of Creation Records and its infamous founder, Alan McGee (Bremner), who was also responsible for supplying the “Brit Pop” soundtrack to the 1990s, a decade of cultural renaissance known as Cool Britannia. From humble beginnings to Downing Street soirées, from dodging bailiffs to releasing multi-platinum albums, Creation had it all. Breakdowns, bankruptcy, fights and friendships…and not forgetting the music. Alan embarks on a drug-fueled haze of music and mayhem, as his rock-n-roll dream brings the world Oasis, Primal Scream and other generation-defining bands.

