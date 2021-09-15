Madeleine Sims-Fewer Realizes the Price of Retribution is High as She Tries to Stop Toxic Masculinity in Violation Blu-ray Giveaway

The most powerful, thought-provoking horror movies are often those that flip genre tropes to examine on screen the very nature of violence that can truly happen in real life. The new psychologically-driven drama, ‘Violation,’ is one such powerful example of a genre feature that includes a strong-will female protagonist who’s determined to do whatever it takes to stop toxic masculinity from overpowering her life.

RLJE Films is set to release the drama next Tuesday, September 21 on Digital HD and Blu-ray. ‘Violation’s Blu-ray, which will be sold for an SRP of $28.96, will include several bonus features, including the ‘Meet the Filmmakers’ featurette and a Toronto International Film Festival introduction.

‘Violation’ marks the feature film screenwriting and directorial debut of Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli. Sims-Fewer also stars in the drama, alongside Anna Maguire (‘Ever After: A Cinderella Story’), Jesse LaVercombe (‘Murdoch Mysteries’), and Obi Abili (’21 Bridges,’ ‘Billions’).

‘Violation’ had its World Premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and then had its International Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and also screened at SXSW. Sims-Fewer received a TIFF Rising Star award for her performance.

In ‘Violation,’ Miriam (Sims-Fewer), whose marriage is about to implode, returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger sister and brother-in-law. But one evening, a tiny slip in judgement leads to a catastrophic betrayal, leaving Miriam shocked, reeling, and furious. Believing her only recourse is to exact revenge, Miriam takes extreme action, but the price of retribution is high, and she is not prepared for the toll it takes as she begins to emotionally and psychologically unravel.