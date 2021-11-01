Actor Robert Bronzi Fights For Survival in Escape from Death Block 13 Exclusive Clip

Acclaimed action star, Robert Bronzi is not only fighting for his own survival, but also for revenge for his brother’s death, in the upcoming film, ‘Escape from Death Block 13.’ The actor’s drive for vindication against those who have wronged him and his family will be showcased when Uncork’d Entertainment releases the drama On Demand tomorrow, November 2, and on DVD on Tuesday, November 23.

In honor of the action movie’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Hospitality.’ In the clip, Bronzi‘s character of Mick Kovacs is forced to fight off several of his adversaries by himself after they ambush him.

Gary Jones (‘Boogeyman 3,’ ‘Axe Giant’) wrote, directed and produced ‘Escape from Death Block 13.’ While discussing the feature, the filmmaker said: “‘Escape from Death Block 13’ is a retro 1970s action film rooted in the drive-in movies of my youth.”

In addition to Bronzi, the drama also stars Nicholas Turturro, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Chris Hahn, Debbie Scaletta, Lyindaa Russell, Tim Lovelace, Beau Roberts, Justin Hawkins, David Greathouse, Richard Napoli, Leo Mcnamee, Mickey Scodova, Kenny H. Hendrix, Jacob Southwick, Jimmy Lee and Bryan Jones.

Set after the death of his brother, ‘Escape from Death Block 13’ follows Mick as he travels to America to seek justice. Framed for attempted murder, he’s sent to the notorious Pleasant Hill Penitentiary, where survival is an everyday struggle. Seeking revenge after discovering the truth behind his brother’s death, Mick’s rage ignites an explosive riot as he makes a daring escape.