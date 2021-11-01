Connect with us

Actor Robert Bronzi Fights For Survival in Escape from Death Block 13 Exclusive Clip

Actor Robert Bronzi appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Gary Jones’ action film, ‘Escape from Death Block 13,’ which is titled ‘Hospitality.’

Acclaimed action star, Robert Bronzi is not only fighting for his own survival, but also for revenge for his brother’s death, in the upcoming film, ‘Escape from Death Block 13.’ The actor’s drive for vindication against those who have wronged him and his family will be showcased when Uncork’d Entertainment releases the drama On Demand tomorrow, November 2, and on DVD on Tuesday, November 23.

In honor of the action movie’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Hospitality.’ In the clip, Bronzi‘s character of Mick Kovacs is forced to fight off several of his adversaries by himself after they ambush him.

Gary Jones (‘Boogeyman 3,’ ‘Axe Giant’) wrote, directed and produced ‘Escape from Death Block 13.’ While discussing the feature, the filmmaker said: “‘Escape from Death Block 13’ is a retro 1970s action film rooted in the drive-in movies of my youth.”

In addition to Bronzi, the drama also stars Nicholas Turturro, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Chris Hahn, Debbie Scaletta, Lyindaa Russell, Tim Lovelace, Beau Roberts, Justin Hawkins, David Greathouse, Richard Napoli, Leo Mcnamee, Mickey Scodova, Kenny H. Hendrix, Jacob Southwick, Jimmy Lee and Bryan Jones.

Set after the death of his brother, ‘Escape from Death Block 13’ follows Mick as he travels to America to seek justice. Framed for attempted murder, he’s sent to the notorious Pleasant Hill Penitentiary, where survival is an everyday struggle. Seeking revenge after discovering the truth behind his brother’s death, Mick’s rage ignites an explosive riot as he makes a daring escape.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

