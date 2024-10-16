Border Patrol Agents Threaten to Quit if Kamala Harris Wins 2024 Election, Citing Low Morale and Operational Issues

As the 2024 presidential election looms, Border Patrol agents are voicing growing concerns about the future of the agency under a potential Kamala Harris presidency. Many agents have warned that they would consider leaving the agency, either through resignation or early retirement, if Harris wins the election, citing ongoing frustrations over morale and a lack of operational support under the current administration.

Border patrol agents threaten to leave in droves if Kamala Harris wins: ‘I’m not doing this s–t again’ https://t.co/m0xEcStexJ pic.twitter.com/yhsQQFFpcn — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2024

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), representing over 16,000 agents, has expressed its dissatisfaction with the policies of the Biden-Harris administration and has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president. Many agents believe that a Trump victory would bring much-needed changes, including increased staffing, better resources, and enhanced support for those on the front lines of border security. “Morale is at an all-time low,” one agent said, reflecting the sentiments of a workforce that feels underappreciated and constrained by current policies.

Border Patrol agents have long been frustrated with what they see as an administration that undermines their ability to secure the border effectively. Under the Biden-Harris administration, operational inefficiencies and shifting immigration policies have left many agents feeling they are fighting an uphill battle. Agents report that they are restricted in their duties, with a growing number expressing they would rather leave the service than endure another four years of the same.

The concerns aren’t just about policy. Internal morale has deteriorated significantly, with the agency seeing substantial personnel losses since 2020. The situation has grown so dire that the agency hired a suicidologist to address the rising rates of suicide among Border Patrol agents, a stark indicator of the mental health crisis within the force.

The NBPC’s endorsement of Donald Trump signals a clear preference among many agents for a return to the policies of the Trump administration, which included enhanced border security measures and additional resources for the agency. Trump has promised to boost support for Border Patrol, including increasing staffing levels and restoring policies aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

With many Border Patrol agents on the brink of leaving, the 2024 election could mark a turning point for the agency. A Harris victory could lead to a mass exodus of experienced agents, further straining an already struggling system. In contrast, a Trump win could stabilize the workforce and offer the resources and backing many agents say they desperately need.