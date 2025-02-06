New Bill Aims to Strengthen Families and Reduce Child Poverty

The United States leads the world in children being raised in single-parent homes, a trend that has profound implications for financial stability, academic success, and social outcomes. While studies continue to show that children thrive best in stable, two-parent households, marriage rates have continued to decline, leaving nearly 40% of U.S. babies born to unmarried parents. Now, one lawmaker in Oklahoma is proposing a bold plan to reverse this trend.

State Sen. Dusty Deevers has introduced the Promote Child Thriving Act, a bill designed to incentivize family stability through tax credits for married parents. The legislation offers a $500 tax credit per child under 18 being raised by their married biological parents and increases the amount to $1,000 for parents who marry before their child is born. Supporters of the bill argue that it is a necessary step toward reducing childhood poverty, promoting stability, and encouraging responsible family planning.

My bill, The Promote Child Thriving Act (SB328), champions the most fundamental building block of any thriving society: the family. ? $500 tax credit to married mothers and fathers for each child under 18 in their home

? $1,000 if the mother and father were married prior to… pic.twitter.com/qdMYVqt3rI — Dusty Deevers (@DustyDeevers) January 3, 2025

Marriage has historically been the foundation for a child’s relationship with both parents, ensuring a stable home environment. Advocates point out that strong family structures reduce the likelihood of children entering foster care, dropping out of school, or becoming involved in crime, all of which place heavy burdens on state budgets and resources. Deevers’ bill aligns with what researchers call the “success sequence”—graduate high school, secure full-time employment, and get married before having children—a formula that has been shown to reduce poverty rates to just 2.4%.

Opponents argue that government incentives should not dictate personal relationships, but supporters see it as a necessary investment in the well-being of future generations. With marriage rates continuing to decline among Gen Z and Millennials, states may soon have to decide whether policies like these are the key to reversing the cycle of poverty and family breakdown.