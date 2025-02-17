Apple Maps Updates ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’ After Trump’s Executive Order

Apple Maps has officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America following President Donald Trump’s executive order, “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.” The move is part of a broader initiative by the administration to reestablish names that reflect American heritage and values.

Trump’s executive order directs the Secretary of the Interior to make several high-profile name restorations. One of the key mandates is the reinstatement of Mount McKinley, which had been changed to Denali under the Obama administration. The order also calls for renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, a change that has now been reflected in Apple Maps.

Apple changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America based on Trump’s order https://t.co/aJfOFW1HKx — L.A. Daily News (@ladailynews) February 12, 2025

“Within 30 days of the date” of the order, the executive directive states, “the Secretary of the Interior shall” restore the name Mount McKinley and “take all appropriate actions to rename” the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

This follows a previous statement from Trump in January, when he announced his administration’s intention to make the change, saying, “We are changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.” The decision aligns with his broader effort to reinforce national identity and remove what he sees as unnecessary influences from international or politically motivated naming conventions.

Google Maps had already implemented the change prior to Apple’s update, further solidifying the shift in how digital mapping services identify the body of water. The renaming effort has drawn both praise and criticism, with supporters viewing it as a move to emphasize American sovereignty, while detractors argue it could create diplomatic tensions.

The executive order also highlights a commitment to honoring Alaskan heritage, instructing the Secretary of the Interior to “work with Alaska Native entities and state and local organizations to adopt names for landmarks to honor the history and culture of the Alaskan people.” This provision suggests additional name changes could be forthcoming to better recognize indigenous and historical contributions.

With Apple Maps now reflecting the updated name, the administration’s push for these changes is gaining traction, reinforcing Trump’s vision of restoring what he calls “American greatness” through symbolic yet significant adjustments to historical landmarks and geographic names.