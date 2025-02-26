Trump’s Approval Surges as New Poll Shows Democrats Losing Ground on Key Issues

Despite the dire warnings from Democratic strategist James Carville that the Trump administration is on the verge of collapse, a newly released Harvard CAPS/Harris poll tells a much different story—one that could spell serious trouble for the Democratic Party. The poll, conducted with over 2,000 registered voters and a 95% confidence level, reveals not only a strong approval rating for Trump but also widespread bipartisan support for his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, despite fierce opposition from Democratic leadership.

Carville recently claimed in an interview with Mediaite that Trump’s presidency was in “the midst of a collapse,” citing what he called historically low approval ratings. But the numbers suggest otherwise. The poll finds that 52% of Americans approve of Trump’s performance so far, with particularly strong backing from Hispanic (50%), suburban (50%), and rural (58%) voters.

'It's Over!' James Carville Tells Dan Abrams the Trump White House Will Suffer a 'Massive Collapse' in 'Less Than 30 Days' https://t.co/F5a0Yey2Oc — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 23, 2025

Even more striking is how Trump is outpacing former President Joe Biden on nearly every key issue:

• The Economy: Trump 49% – Biden 37%

• Immigration: Trump 56% – Biden 34%

• Foreign Affairs: Trump 48% – Biden 38%

• Administering the Government: Trump 49% – Biden 40%

• Handling Inflation: Trump 45% – Biden 34%

These numbers paint a clear picture—Trump’s policies resonate with voters across demographics, while Biden’s numbers continue to sink.

One of the most eye-opening aspects of the poll centers on DOGE, Trump’s ambitious plan to cut federal spending and increase government efficiency. According to the survey, 70% of voters agree that the federal budget is riddled with waste and support slashing $1 trillion in expenditures. Even more surprising is the bipartisan nature of this sentiment—58% of Democrats acknowledge that the government is plagued by waste, fraud, and inefficiency.

When asked whether the U.S. should have a government agency focused on efficiency initiatives, a commanding 72% said yes. That included:

• 60% of Democrats

• 89% of Republicans

• 67% of Independents

These findings suggest that while Democratic leaders continue to fight against DOGE in court, a majority of their own voters actually support the initiative. This raises a serious question: Are Democrats fighting for their constituents’ interests, or simply opposing Trump for the sake of opposition?

With Trump’s approval rising and bipartisan backing for his cost-cutting measures growing, the Democratic Party may be facing a political reckoning. If these numbers hold, the 2026 midterms could be a rude awakening for those standing in the way of government efficiency.