Trump Takes Strong Action Against Foreign Economic Threats With New Tariffs and Investment Limits

President Donald Trump took decisive action Friday night to defend American businesses and protect U.S. economic interests by signing two major memorandums. These new directives aim to shield U.S. technology companies from unfair digital service taxes imposed by foreign nations and to restrict Chinese investments in critical industries that are essential to national security.

The first memorandum directly targets countries that levy digital service taxes on American tech giants like Apple, Google, Meta, and Amazon. Countries such as France, Canada, and the United Kingdom have collected billions of dollars from these firms under these controversial policies, which Trump has long criticized as unfair. In response, the new directive imposes tariffs on these nations while instructing the U.S. Trade Representative to reopen investigations into similar tax policies worldwide. A White House fact sheet outlined the administration’s stance, emphasizing that “only America should be allowed to tax American firms.”

Meanwhile, the second memorandum focuses on preventing China from leveraging American resources, technology, and infrastructure to its advantage. While the directive does not explicitly name China, its priorities are clear: safeguarding key U.S. industries such as technology, agriculture, shipping, minerals, and food production from foreign exploitation. Under this order, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) will implement new rules restricting Chinese investments in sectors deemed essential to national security. The administration is even considering limitations on outbound U.S. investments to China, signaling a broader effort to reduce economic dependence on Beijing.

These measures are part of Trump’s long-standing commitment to putting America first, ensuring that U.S. industries are protected from foreign economic tactics designed to undermine American innovation and security. By leveraging tariffs and investment restrictions, the administration is making it clear that the United States will not tolerate policies that harm its businesses and workers.

The issue of digital service taxes has been a growing concern as countries like France and Canada rake in significant revenue from taxing digital products created by American companies, including music, video games, and software. Trump’s new tariffs are a direct response, designed to create a fairer global economic landscape for U.S. businesses.

At the same time, Chinese investment in key American industries has increasingly raised red flags in Washington, with bipartisan concerns over Beijing’s influence in sectors critical to national security. The new policy reflects Trump’s view that economic security is national security, reinforcing his administration’s determination to protect America’s financial independence from foreign manipulation.

With these bold moves, President Trump is reaffirming his commitment to shielding American businesses from economic aggression and ensuring that the U.S. economy remains strong and self-sufficient. As foreign governments attempt to take advantage of American innovation and resources, these directives send a powerful message: the U.S. economy is not for sale.