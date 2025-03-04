House Republicans Push Bill to Honor Trump on U.S. Currency

A new legislative push from House Republicans aims to cement President Donald Trump’s legacy in an unprecedented way—by placing his likeness on the $100 bill. Rep. Brandon Gill, R-TX, announced Monday that he will introduce a bill to replace Benjamin Franklin with Trump’s image after his current term, arguing that it is a fitting tribute to a leader who has reshaped the nation’s policies on border security, energy independence, and foreign trade.

Gill emphasized Trump’s dedication to the country, stating that while the former president could have chosen a quieter life post-presidency, he instead returned to the White House to tackle critical national issues. “President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill told Fox News Digital. “Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.”

The proposed legislation would direct the U.S. Treasury Department to create a preliminary design by the end of 2026, with an official rollout of the new $100 bill set for 2029. Supporters argue that honoring Trump in this way is a long-overdue recognition of his leadership, particularly in his efforts to cut government red tape, bolster the economy, and strengthen national security.

Critics of the proposal claim that changing the nation’s currency to reflect modern political figures could set a controversial precedent. Traditionally, American banknotes have featured historical figures who have been deceased for over a century. However, proponents counter that Trump’s impact on the country justifies making an exception.

If passed, this legislation would mark the first time in U.S. history that a living president was honored on paper currency. While the bill’s fate in Congress remains uncertain, its introduction highlights the strong Republican push to secure Trump’s place in American history beyond his presidency.

As the debate unfolds, the proposal reflects a broader political movement that continues to rally behind Trump’s leadership and vision for the country. Whether or not his image ultimately replaces Franklin’s, the push to enshrine his legacy on the nation’s most recognizable currency speaks to his lasting influence on American politics.