Musk Takes on the CIA in Latest Stop on $1 Trillion Government Efficiency Crusade

ByJustin Sanchez

Apr 1, 2025

Elon Musk is now setting his sights on the CIA, as part of his ongoing mission to slash $1 trillion in federal waste through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump.

According to The Hill, CIA Director John Ratcliffe personally invited Musk to meet and discuss potential reforms—making the CIA the latest agency to undergo scrutiny in Musk’s fast-paced, cost-cutting tour of the federal government.

Since January, Musk and DOGE have been digging deep into bloated budgets, uncovering waste, redundancy, and inefficiency across multiple agencies. The goal? Cut through the red tape and restore government accountability—one department at a time.

With the CIA now on deck, Musk’s presence is sending a strong message: no agency is too secret or too powerful to escape the efficiency overhaul.

