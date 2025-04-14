Trump Economic Adviser: U.S. in ‘Two-Minute Offense’ as Trade Talks Expand to 130 Countries

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett pushed back hard on claims that the Trump administration’s economic agenda is chaotic, telling CNN’s State of the Union that far from being driven by “capricious whim,” the White House is executing a high-speed, high-impact strategy to reshape global trade and boost domestic industry.

Using a football analogy, Hassett compared the Trump team to a squad running a “two-minute offense,” rapidly advancing policies across the board—from tax relief and deregulation to aggressive trade reform.

At the heart of that strategy is the Reciprocal Trade Act, which Hassett said is aimed at correcting a national emergency: America’s dangerous reliance on foreign goods, particularly in times of conflict.

He revealed that 130 countries are currently at the negotiating table, each responding to the Trump administration’s offer: treat U.S. exports the way we treat yours, and you get lower tariffs—down to just 10% in many cases.

Hassett emphasized that while negotiations with China remain limited and “nascent,” the rest of the world is moving swiftly to strike fair deals with the U.S. “It’s orderly, it’s clear, and countries are bringing serious offers,” he said.

As critics question the pace and direction of Trump’s global strategy, Hassett’s message was clear: this is not chaos—it’s calculated urgency, with the U.S. finally playing offense in a global game it’s too often been losing.