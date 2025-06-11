From Flesh to Finance: Alki David Just Tokenized Himself—Literally

The future of crypto just took a surreal turn. Alki David, the provocateur media mogul behind FilmOn and SwissX, has released what may be the most personal cryptocurrency ever conceived: a real-world asset-backed token infused with his actual DNA. Dubbed the Alki David Coin, this isn’t just another flashy NFT—it’s a hybrid of biotech, blockchain, gold, and celebrity culture.

Yes, the coin contains a literal piece of the man himself.

Each token comes with a physical gold coin embedded with a DNA sample from David, sealed in a crystal casing. That alone might qualify it as a collectible artifact of the 21st century. But the utility goes far beyond symbolism.

Here’s what else comes with this next-gen crypto:

• Stake in a Streaming Empire: Alki’s coin is backed by equity in FilmOn, which offers over 800 live channels and 38,000+ on-demand programs. It’s one of the largest independent content libraries in the world.

• SwissX Integration: Token holders gain exposure to SwissX’s Pink Coin equity—tied to a booming wellness brand with products spanning CBD, agriculture, and AI-driven nutrition.

• Digital & Tangible Utility: Every coinholder receives a matching NFT for digital validation, along with VIP access to the annual SwissX Island Gathering in Antigua, blending investment with lifestyle.

• Cultural and Economic Flexibility: The Alki David Coin aims to operate as a gateway to decentralized ownership in global entertainment, combining legacy assets with Web3 freedom.

This isn’t Alki David’s first foray into tech-driven rebellion. From launching the first internet TV networks to deploying holograms of dead celebrities in live performances, he’s always operated a few years ahead of the curve—and this coin may be his boldest move yet.

Analysts are split. Some say it’s brilliant vertical integration between identity, media, and value. Others call it pure spectacle. But the market is listening—and moving. Within hours of launch, the Alki David Coin had already made waves across both blockchain and entertainment circles.

In an era where attention is currency, Alki David just minted the ultimate blend of brand, biology, and blockchain.