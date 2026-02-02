“Stone Cold Killer” – New Jeffrey Epstein Files Name Alex Spiro, Attorney to Jay-Z, Harvey Weinstein

Newly released DOJ Jeffrey Epstein files describe disgraced attorney Alex Spiro as a “Stone Cold Killer.”

Infamous attorney Alex Spiro (rhymes with pyro) is named in the latest DOJ release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The files contain numerous mentions of Alex Spiro, including referring to him as a “Stone Cold Killer.” Spiro is known for his work alongside attorneys Benjamin Brafman and Lisa Bloom defending convicted felon and close Epstein associate, Harvey Weinstein. Most recently, Alex Spiro has been defending rap pariah Jay-Z against a swell of accusations, which have landed both in the center of controversy.

“Stone Cold Killer” – attorney Alex Spiro named in Epstein files.

Alex Spiro: In The Center Of It All

Like many in the Epstein circle, controversial attorney Alex Spiro has a very vile past; and like Jeffrey Epstein, things don’t quite add up. Leaving a devestating trail in his wake, Alex Spiro has been called out for destroying lives and silencing victims through any means necessary. Spiro has also been accused of tricking victims through deception, in order to steal their evidence. Spiro’s stint at the Manhattan DA’s Office ended around the time he famously impersonated law enforcement in Miami and Manhattan courts.

Troubled attorney Alex Spiro, in the center of it all. Right: Harvey Levin and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorney Mark Geragos. Left: Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

After unceremoniously leaving the DA’s office, Alex Spiro went to work as an associate attorney with Benjamin Brafman’s law firm, in defense of Harvey Weinstein in 2017 and 2018, with notorious attorney Lisa Bloom. We previously covered Lisa Bloom and Alex Spiro’s pattern of intimidation and smearing of victims, including their “diabolical and illegal effort” to silence them. Strangely, their private investigator, Jack Palladino, was murdered infront of his home in San Francisco shortly after working for them.

Alex Spiro’s most recent efforts have been aimed at targeting whistleblower Ray-J, suing him on behalf of alleged sex traffickers Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Both Kris and Kim are said to have extensive ties to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z. Kim’s ex Kanye West has accused both of participating in sex trafficking. Recently, West named Jay-Z and Pusha T stating:

"You take people like Jay-Z and Pusha T. They made their living killing our people, so how the f**k they gonna stand up?… you think they'd ever tell the truth? No, if they told the truth they'd go to jail."

Alex Spiro, Benjamin Brafman, and Harvey Weinstein

2019 Messages Reveal Epstein’s Hidden Network

In an iMessage thread dated 1/20/2019, Epstein writes: "Yes alex spiro and burck both have worked with Ben and say Harvey can't handle that he is going away for 20 years."



Burck seemingly references law firm Quinn Emanuel co-managing partner William A. Burck, who was recently fired by the Trump Administration, and is linked to controversies surrounding Steve Bannon. Bannon is also heavily mentioned in the newest Epstein file release.

Clockwise: Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein, attorney Lisa Bloom and her client Harvey Weinstein, inset attorney Alex Spiro, Lisa Bloom, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with his attorney Ben Brafman.

Ben most likely refers to attorney Benjamin Brafman, famed attorney for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for decades until resigning last year. Spiro, Brafman, and Bloom were defending Harvey Weinstein against multiple allegations of sexual assault, and lost. We covered Harvey Weinstein’s extensive relationship and business connections with Jay-Z in a previous article.

Alex Spiro’s misdeeds while serving as Harvey Weinstein’s attorney became a public spectacle, with his ‘shady moves‘ being referred to the Manhattan District Attorney in 2018:

‘ In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, Thompson claims Spiro used “deceptive tactics” to score her visual and audio evidence against Weinstein — before she realized Weinstein was Brafman’s client. ‘

Some have speculated that Alex Spiro may have been pulling double duty for Jay-Z, who purchased Harvey Weinstein’s ‘distressed’ assets during the same time period. In other words, Spiro played one client against another.

Infamous attorney Alex Spiro, referenced in a 1/20/2019 iMessage thread by Jeffrey Epstein.

DOJ File EFTA01615447.

The same message thread has Jeffrey Epstein writing "Remember age is only a number ... your behavior is more like 16."

Another message has Woody, presumably Woody Allen, asking Epstein "exactly how much underwear [he] needs."

Kathy Ruemmler, Obama Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Clockwise: Kathryn Ruemmler with Jeffrey Epstein, Roc Nation attorney Alex Spiro, 4/1/19 email discussing hiring Spiro, Ruemmler LinkedIn Goldman Sachs, Ruemmler with Obama, Monaco, and Rice. Background: Kathryn Ruemmler.

On 4/1/2019, Jeffrey Epstein emailed Kathryn (Kathy) Ruemmler to ask, "bannon thinks I should hire burk and spiro to deal= with civil? thoughts."



Kathryn Ruemmler was the principle deputy White House Counsel to former President Barack Obama. Research shows Ruemmler met with Epstein at least dozens of times between 2014 and 2019. These included “lunches and dinners with celebrities, apartment hunting, and personal beauty appointments”, CNN reported. Ruemmler was listed as a backup executor in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 version of his will.

On 4/4/2019, Jeffrey Epstein emails Brad Karp stating, "Alex Spiro and Bannon coming at 4 tomorrow." A Google Calendar document confirms.

The threads and emails lead to some very serious questions. Why is Jeffrey Epstein being advised by Steve Bannon to hire Alex Spiro? Why is Jeffrey Epstein consulting with former White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler?

Indeed, it seems to many that Alex Spiro’s source of power intersects and perhaps is, with Jeffrey Epstein’s vast hidden network. This would explain exactly how his clients keep escaping the justice system, and getting away with obstructing justice. Multiple sources have revealed that Spiro’s tactics include stating victims are mentally unwell, which is troubling given his background in psychiatry.

Described as “unprofessional,” it looks like Mr. Spiro may have alot more in common with Mr. Epstein than most people give him credit for. The ‘legal snake‘ has apparently been pulling strings at a high level to help his clients skate.



Is Alex Spiro’s Client Jay-Z ‘On The Run?’

Jay-Z Mass Deletes Instagram Posts Following Epstein Doc Release – NFL, Kardashian, Tina Knowles Unfollow



Following the DOJ release of reports linking Jay-Z to Epstein, several outlets are stating Jay-Z has fled the United States and is mass deleting his social media posts on Instagram. Notably, Kim Kardashian, the NFL, and even his own mother in law, Tina Knowles, unfollowed Jay-Z after the Epstein evidence hit. His wife Beyonce Knowles Carter is said to have suffered losing 10 million followers on Instagram as well.

DOJ Epstein File EFTA01249586 excerpt. Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z, his attorney Alex Spiro, Sean ‘Diddy Combs.



Jay-Z was named, along Roc Nation rapper Pusha T, and Harvey Weinstein, as sexually assaulting a woman, according to an FBI report that was included in the Epstein documents. Also mentioned in the attack are Apollo executive Leon Black and former Attorney General William Barr.

Clockwise: Private jet linked to Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z, Jeffrey Epstein, Carter’s attorney Alex Spiro, Jay-Z and Roc Nation artist Terrence LeVarr Thornton AKA Pusha T.

Jay-Z and Beyonce Suffer Public Humiliation

Yesterday, outspoken rapper Nicki Minaj blasted the Bonnie and Clyde duo, naming Jay-Z as being involved in satanic cults and child sacrifice. The accusations echo similar claims made against Jeffrey Epstein and his group, with analysts stating that it appears that many coded references to sex trafficking are being used in the released emails and documents. Nicki Minaj has been loud critic of Jay-Z and his “unscrupulous” tactics, shaming him repeatedly over the last few months.

The calls to hold Jay-Z to account seem to be working. Recently, Jay-Z lost his bid to build a casino with Caesars Entertainment in New York. Critics cite the apparent criminality both Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s CEO, Desiree Perez, have been accused of. The rapper and his wife’s reputation has suffered immeasurably, with politicians like New York Senator Krueger publically stating, “I don’t want to meet them.”

Jay-Z and Beyonce ‘On The Run’ – Again?

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the ‘On The Run’ duo, rapper and entrepeneur 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has announced he is working on a new documentary focused on Jay-Z, spurred by Jay-Z’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein.



