SIGMA Bank AG: Greedy, Gutless Alpine Scum Trying to Steal from a Disabled Man – The Nastiest Takedown Yet

How SIGMA, Revolut, ANNA and Other Banks Are Dragging Themselves Into a $10 Billion Sovereign Epstien Network Damages Claim They Cannot Escape

Saint John Parish, Antigua & Barbuda – March 5, 2026

They thought they could close accounts quietly. They thought they could retain funds without explanation. They thought “reputation risk” and “strategic development” were magic words that made liability disappear.

They were wrong.

Every document they signed, every letter they sent, every hold they placed — is now part of the public record in Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149, High Court of Justice, Antigua & Barbuda.

The banks are not being hunted. They are retreating — straight into the jurisdiction of a court that has already locked in sovereignty, defaults are accumulating, and a $10 billion damages claim is live.

Aris Prepoudis and the Epstein Financial Shadow

As investigators continue to unravel the financial infrastructure behind the operations of Jeffrey Epstein, attention has increasingly turned to the bankers and intermediaries who serviced the networks moving his money.

One name that has surfaced in discussions of the wider European private-banking ecosystem is Aris Prepoudis, a financier connected to circles that handled high-net-worth offshore clients and complex cross-border structures.

Prepoudis has not been charged with wrongdoing related to Epstein. However, the scrutiny reflects a broader reality now confronting the global banking sector: Epstein's empire did not run on secrecy alone — it ran on financial gatekeepers willing to move money quietly while asking very few questions.

SIGMA Bank AG Termination Letter Dated 26 September 2024

Signed personally by Aris Prepoudis (CEO) and Fabio Tschui (Head of Private Banking)

and Account No. 10.008988_0

Reason given: “no longer compatible with the bank’s business policy and strategic development”

Deadline imposed: transfer assets by 15 December 2024

Subsequent act: attempted retention of – CHF 3,000 (nearly 48% of remaining – CHF 6,300 balance) — without justification under SIGMA’s own Fees & Charges schedule (standard closure fee CHF 50; increased effort minimum CHF 625/quarter)

(nearly 48% of remaining – CHF 6,300 balance) — without justification under SIGMA’s own Fees & Charges schedule (standard closure fee CHF 50; increased effort minimum CHF 625/quarter) Now Exhibit SD-1 in ANUHCV2025/0149 — pleaded as financial blindside and obstruction of sovereign carbon projects valued at – USD $8 billion per annum Revolut’s £54,400 Hold Funds belonging to Alkiviades Andrew David frozen / retained / made inaccessible for extended period

No transparent lawful basis provided for the hold

Directly pleaded as part of the same enterprise of financial chokehold in the Amended Statement of Claim (filed 24 September 2025, fees paid ECD 42.00) ANNA Bank De-Banking Pattern Sudden restrictions / closures / fund returns to source accounts without adequate notice or appeal

Mirrors the exact tactics alleged in the claim — isolating targets, draining liquidity, obstructing sovereign initiatives

All three — SIGMA (Liechtenstein, Schlaff family controlled), Revolut (UK fintech giant), ANNA (UK digital banking) — are now named or referenced in filings seeking to amend and serve them as Respondents.

The Claim They Cannot Ignore

Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149 Filed / Submitted: 24 September 2025 Amended Statement of Claim (under CPR Rule 20)

Parties:

As of 5 March 2026, the matter concerning SIGMA Bank AG has entered the public domain through investigative reporting published by Shockya .

has entered the public domain through investigative reporting published by . Search engine indexing now prominently displays the article “SIGMA Bank AG Part of Epstein’s Network: The Pathetic Alpine Relic About to Get Obliterated” when searching for “Sigma Bank,” demonstrating that the dispute and its surrounding allegations are a matter of public record and public discussion .

. Accordingly, all parties are deemed to be on constructive notice that:

that: The issues surrounding the closure of accounts connected to Alkiviades David and related litigation are now publicly documented .

. The reporting references ongoing legal proceedings , including matters before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in Antigua and Barbuda and filings connected to the King’s Bench Division in London .

, including matters before the and filings connected to the . The publication places the banking institution and its actions within a wider context of global financial scrutiny related to the Epstein investigations and related financial networks , which are currently subject to international legal and regulatory attention.

, which are currently subject to international legal and regulatory attention. The existence of this reporting and its indexing by major search engines establishes clear public notice that the dispute, allegations, and legal filings are part of an ongoing and widely visible public record. Applicant : Alkiviades Andrew David (Ambassador-at-Large for Antigua & Barbuda, founder SwissX)

that the dispute, allegations, and legal filings are part of an ongoing and widely visible public record. : Alkiviades Andrew David (Ambassador-at-Large for Antigua & Barbuda, founder SwissX) Respondents: Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom, Thomas Girardi, Elizabeth Taylor, Mahim Khan, et al. (including financial institutions, CEOs, media conglomerates, enforcers, political defendants per Annex A Schedule)

Core Allegations:

Coordinated obstruction of the 28-million-acre Coral & Seagrass Restoration Project

Annual sequestration: 17–19 million metric tons

Value: USD $8 billion per annum (Carbon Core & FAT Report, Exhibit CC1)

(Carbon Core & FAT Report, Exhibit CC1) Methods: defamatory campaigns, fraudulent litigation (expressly including Alpha Nero case), media suppression, financial interference (account closures, fund holds, disproportionate retentions)

(account closures, fund holds, disproportionate retentions) Result: “catastrophic sovereign and private” harm

Total damages pleaded: USD $10 billion

The Retreat Is Complete

The banks did not need to be dragged. They walked in themselves.

SIGMA signed the termination letter and attempted the retention – now Exhibit SD-1

Revolut held £54,400 – now pleaded as unlawful chokehold

ANNA’s pattern of sudden de-banking -now part of the alleged enterprise

They chose the dates. They chose the amounts. They chose the vague excuses.

And now those choices are filed, timestamped, and in a court with jurisdiction that does not blink at cross-border enforcement.

There is no wand. There is only the system they themselves activated.

The High Court of Antigua & Barbuda has the documents. Jurisdiction is locked. Defaults are mounting. $10 billion is on the table.

The retreat is over. The reckoning has begun.

Alkiviades Andrew David Pro Se Claimant Ambassador-at-Large for Antigua & Barbuda Founder, SwissX Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149

(Full Amended Statement of Claim, SIGMA termination letter, and supporting evidence are part of the public court record. Search eccourts.org for ANUHCV2025/0149.)

offshore opacity that have plagued the global banking system for decades.

The timing speaks for itself.

Alkiviades Andrew David Ambassador-at-Large for Antigua & Barbuda Founder, SwissX Pro Se Claimant, Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149 Saint John Parish, Antigua & Barbuda 5 March 2026