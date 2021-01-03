Connect with us

Alex Knapp Feels Desolate and Alone After a Cataclysmic Event in Go/Don’t Go’s Official Trailer

The poster for writer-director-producer-actor Alex Knapp’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller, ‘Go/Don’t Go.’

Sometimes the seemingly most unrealistic post-apocalyptic stories end up becoming the most relatable to the entire world. That’s certainly the case with the upcoming psychological thriller, ‘Go/Don’t Go,’ which features a cataclysm that will take viewers on a journey of pondering how a natural catastrophic event can leave the entire world feeling desolate.

Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures are set to unveil the mystery film On Demand and Digital, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV, Dish Network and all major cable providers, in North America on Tuesday, January 12. In honor of ‘Go/Don’t Go’s release, the distributors have unveiled the feature’s official trailer.

The sci-fi drama was written, directed and produced by, and stars, first time filmmaker, Alex Knapp. In addition to Knapp, the movie also stars Olivia Luccardi, Nore Davis, Bettina Skye, Tom Essig and Zoey Wagner.

Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures have released the following synopsis for ‘Go/Don’t Go’:

After an unknown cataclysm, Adam (Knapp) is alone. He believes he’s the sole inhabitant of a vacant, unchanged world. While attempting to stay grounded in the desolate landscape, visions come to him, including of the fateful night his best friend, Kyle (Davis), introduced him to the love of his life, K (Luccardi).

As Adam’s mental state starts to unravel, he’s plagued by lingering questions and uncertain realities about his world. His grip on what’s left starts to slip away, which sends him spiraling towards a series of unforeseen consequences and unexpected truths.

Knapp commented on his excitement over partnering with Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures for the thriller’s distribution, and hopes audiences will be able to relate to the story and characters. “The broad far-reaching infrastructure of Gravitas, paired with the hands-on approach of Kamikaze, made this the perfect home for our film,” he said.

“We’re hopeful audiences will connect with the emotional and tonal relevance to our current quarantined lifestyle, and the isolation and melancholy longing for a previous existence. Ultimately, our film is a love story, be-it wrapped up in the uncertainty of a world changing event for our main character…We’re thrilled to be able to share it with audiences,” he filmmaker also shared.

Description

Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures have released the official trailer for writer-director-producer-actor Alex Knapp's post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller, 'Go/Don't Go.'

