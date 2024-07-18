Biden Under Pressure: Top Democrats Urge Withdrawal from 2024 Presidential Race

In a significant development within the Democratic Party, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff have privately urged President Joe Biden to end his bid for re-election. The appeals from these high-ranking Democrats highlight growing concerns within the party about the upcoming 2024 election.

During a private meeting with President Biden, Sen. Schumer emphasized that stepping down would be beneficial for Biden himself, the Democratic Party, and the nation. “Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic Party, and better for the country if he were to bow out,” reported Jonathan Karl from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Schumer’s office did not deny the report, with a spokesperson stating, “Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, a prominent California Democrat and Senate candidate, also expressed his concerns, calling for Biden to withdraw from the race. In a statement first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Schiff acknowledged Biden’s significant accomplishments as president but stressed the urgency of the current political landscape. “While Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, our nation is at a crossroads,” Schiff stated.

Schiff continued, “While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch. And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

These calls for Biden to step aside reflect the broader anxiety among Democrats about their chances in the next presidential election. With rising concerns about Biden’s age and health, as well as his ability to unite the party and attract voters, Schumer and Schiff’s appeals suggest a push for fresh leadership.