Media Trust Hits Record Low in 2024, Gallup Poll Reveals Widespread Distrust

A new Gallup poll has revealed that trust in the media has reached a historic low in 2024, with just 31 percent of Americans expressing confidence that news outlets report the facts fully, accurately, and fairly. This significant decline in public trust comes as media coverage of high-profile and controversial topics, such as Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Russian collusion investigation, and the January 6 Capitol riot, continues to draw widespread criticism.

For the third consecutive year, more U.S. adults have no trust at all in the media (36%) than trust it a great deal or fair amount. pic.twitter.com/Eg1Xy1ZHCa — Gallup (@Gallup) October 14, 2024

According to the poll, more Americans than ever—36 percent—say they have no trust at all in the media. This marks the third consecutive year in which distrust has outpaced trust, underscoring a growing perception that major media outlets are failing to deliver unbiased news. Analysts point to a variety of factors, with coverage of politically charged issues being a primary driver of the public’s declining confidence.

Topics such as the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election have raised concerns among many Americans that the media selectively reports on stories in a way that supports specific political agendas. The January 6 investigation, which has been heavily covered by major outlets, has also been viewed by some as one-sided, further fueling skepticism about the media’s role in shaping public opinion.

Trust in the media is sharply divided along political lines. The Gallup poll shows that 54 percent of Democrats still express confidence in the media, while only 27 percent of independents and a mere 12 percent of Republicans report similar levels of trust. These figures highlight a deep partisan divide, with Republicans and independents becoming increasingly critical of how the media handles coverage of politically sensitive topics.

The implications of these findings are significant, as low levels of media trust can erode the public's ability to engage in informed discussions on critical national issues. With trust in traditional media at an all-time low, more Americans are turning to alternative news sources and social media, further fragmenting the information landscape.

As media credibility continues to erode, the challenge for news organizations will be to rebuild trust with a public that feels increasingly alienated by perceived bias. Whether that can be achieved in the current polarized climate remains to be seen, but the Gallup poll underscores the urgency of restoring confidence in the nation’s news institutions.