On a crisp evening just outside Congress, U.S. Air Force veteran and Washington, D.C., tour guide Dennis Diggins captured a photograph that has reignited the growing debate over UFOs. Taken with the Capitol dome prominently in view, the image reveals an eerie triangular formation of lights hovering near the iconic “Statue of Freedom.” The unsettling pattern of glowing orbs appeared almost too precise, leading onlookers to speculate about their origin.

“That’s absolutely insane,” one spectator remarked, pointing out the otherworldly symmetry of the lights. Some described them as resembling landing lights on an aircraft—but with an inexplicable, stationary presence just above the Capitol.

The sighting comes at a time when discussions about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) are escalating in Washington. Just weeks ago, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives held public hearings on the matter, questioning Pentagon officials about the nation’s intelligence on what were once dismissed as “flying saucers.” The House hearing introduced a report alleging the existence of a secretive program, known as Immaculate Constellation, designed to collect, quarantine, and conceal UFO data from public scrutiny.

While the connection between Diggins’ photo and the government’s shadowy programs remains unconfirmed, it has sparked renewed public interest. Some enthusiasts claim the triangular lights could be linked to classified military technology. Others speculate about extraterrestrial involvement, urging transparency from lawmakers and intelligence agencies.

However, skeptics urge caution against jumping to conclusions. They argue the glowing lights could easily be a natural phenomenon, light refraction, or even an elaborate hoax. Without additional video evidence, proving the exact nature of the sighting remains challenging.

For Diggins, who has served his country both in the Air Force and as a professional travel guide, the moment felt surreal. As he explained to visitors on his tour, the Capitol Hill location—steeped in history and power—only added to the profound mystery of the scene.

Whether this latest sighting is connected to secretive programs like Immaculate Constellation or merely a strange coincidence, the image has succeeded in keeping UFO discussions alive in the nation’s capital. As lawmakers and the public continue to grapple with these unexplained phenomena, one thing is clear: interest in what lies beyond our skies shows no sign of waning.