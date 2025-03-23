Chelsea Clinton Pushes Pro-Abortion Agenda at SXSW Panel Promoting Abortion as ‘Good for Business’

At SXSW 2025, Chelsea Clinton joined a panel of pro-abortion advocates to promote the controversial idea that abortion is essential for the economy and beneficial to the workforce. The panel, titled “Reproductive Freedom: Good for Workers, Good for Business,” featured leaders from left-leaning organizations including the Center for Reproductive Rights, Bumble, and the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

Abortion bans have devastating effects for women’s health and lives, and on families and communities. At #SXSW2025, I was honored to join women leaders working to protect women in Texas and across the country. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 10, 2025

Their message? That abortion—intentionally ending the lives of preborn children—is necessary for women to stay in the workforce and boost corporate productivity. According to the panel, the overturning of Roe v. Wade wasn’t just a legal shift, but a threat to what they consider “economic and fiscal health.”

Chelsea Clinton and her co-panelists framed abortion not as a moral or life issue, but as a business necessity—a chilling argument that reduces human life to an economic inconvenience. Their push to normalize abortion for the sake of profit exposes the anti-family and anti-life mindset driving the modern progressive agenda.

While the left promotes this narrative under the guise of “freedom,” millions of Americans are seeing it for what it really is: a ruthless prioritization of career and capitalism over the sanctity of life.