Swissx, the trailblazing eco-agriculture and wellness company, has rolled out an innovative soil testing initiative in Antigua and Barbuda designed to unlock real carbon credit value for local farmers. The new Swissx SoilBooster Program is not just about boosting yield—it’s about turning healthy soil into measurable environmental currency.

At the heart of this effort is a meticulously designed soil sampling protocol to help landowners and cultivators document their carbon sequestration potential. Swissx provides simple, science-backed instructions to collect and submit three key soil samples:

• Baseline Sample – Taken before the SoilBooster application (Day 0) to set a carbon measurement starting point.

• Mid-Cycle Sample – Collected after harvest (Day 90–80), providing a snapshot of carbon levels during cultivation.

• Post-Treatment Sample – Taken between Days 90–180, after SoilBooster’s full effect, to show long-term carbon storage and soil health improvements.

These samples are sent to the Swissx Island SoilBooster Lab in St. John’s Harbor, Antigua, where scientists analyze the soil’s carbon content, microbial activity, and nutrient density.

The ultimate goal? To quantify and verify improvements that farmers can monetize through global carbon credit markets—turning regenerative agriculture into a real economic opportunity.

Swissx’s strategy is unique because it blends environmental action with financial innovation. By linking soil regeneration to market-based carbon trading, they’re helping to transform Antigua’s agricultural economy from the ground up.

The instructions are deliberately straightforward, empowering even small-scale farmers to participate. With soil samples requiring just 1–2 cups, and packaging as simple as an envelope, this program is designed for inclusion and scalability.

Swissx’s move into carbon accounting comes at a time when environmental impact is no longer optional. The company has already made waves in media, cryptocurrency, and holistic health. Now, it’s tackling climate solutions with the same signature mix of science, style, and accessibility.

This isn’t just good for the planet. It’s good for local farmers, national sovereignty, and future generations.