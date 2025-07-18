On July 17, 2025, Alkiviades David—billionaire technologist, whistleblower, and heir to the Coca-Cola bottling fortune—filed a staggering 80-page Skeleton Argument in the High Court of Justice (Claim No: KB-2025-001991) that alleges a transnational web of fraud, media manipulation, and child exploitation. David, acting as Defendant and Cross-Claimant, seeks to reopen prior court orders and expose what he calls the “Modern Hollywood Syndicate”—a tightly woven nexus of media empires, law firms, and enforcement mechanisms operating behind the facade of celebrity, entertainment, and news.

Filed in person and expected to be heard by Justice Calver on July 25, the argument paints an explosive picture: CBS Interactive, through Download.com, allegedly distributed piracy tools and enabled child exploitation material with full internal knowledge, backed by damning emails and MediaDefender documents. These operations, according to David, were protected and weaponized by the legal machinery of Hollywood’s elite—naming David Boies, Tom Girardi, Robert Shapiro, and others.

David’s Skeleton Argument doesn’t stop there. It accuses NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX—controlled by Roberts, Iger, Redstone, and Murdoch respectively—of not just narrative manipulation but industrial-scale suppression and racketeering. Whistleblowers including Jaguar Wright, Rose McGowan, and members of the Jackson family are cited as willing to testify, along with media evidence, court transcripts, and affidavits.

He describes a culture of coercion through psychiatric abuse, media setups, and even physical violence by known criminal sheriff gangs in Los Angeles. The argument outlines how his Malibu estate was taken through probate by Ari Emanuel, his former manager, after a staged media ambush involving Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom, and Kato Kaelin—an event the Defendant claims was orchestrated to destroy his public credibility and facilitate asset theft.

This is no ordinary case. If the Court allows David to proceed with his Cross-Claim and admits his evidence—including Exhibits PH1-A through PH1-J—it could force open a legal reckoning with implications for Hollywood, global media control, and transatlantic judicial integrity. The question now is whether the UK courts will take the first step in pulling back the curtain on what may be the largest coordinated entertainment-laundering operation of the modern era.