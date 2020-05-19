Connect with us

Blumhouse TV and NBC News Studio to Co-produce Scripted Limited Series On Dateline’s The Thing About Pam

NEWS

Blumhouse TV and NBC News Studio to Co-produce Scripted Limited Series On Dateline’s The Thing About Pam

Published on

Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios are teaming up to co-produce a scripted series based on the notorious Pam Hupp case.

Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios are teaming up to co-produce a scripted series based on the notorious Pam Hupp case. The show, which will be the first project out of the new partnership that was announced earlier this year, follows the success of Dateline NBC’s ‘The Thing About Pam’ podcast from last year, which was reported by Keith Morrison.

The partnership between the independent studio, Blumhouse Television, and the long-running legal newsmagazine, ‘Dateline NBC,’ will develop original scripted series that are based on content from the show. Dateline NBC has covered the story many times since 2014.

“We have covered this story from all angles, including as an unwitting participant,” said Liz Cole, the president of NBC News Studios and Executive Producer of ‘Dateline.’ “Having been at the forefront of the true crime genre for so long, we know better than anyone that truth is often stranger than fiction, and with the twists and turns in this case, we saw a real opportunity to present it in a scripted format. We are so fortunate and pleased to be co-producing it with the brilliant storytellers at Blumhouse Television.”

“We’ve delved into true crime before with unscripted. We’re not just looking for monsters under the bed, but also the things that keep us up at night so the chance to mine the incredibly rich trove of material from the ‘Dateline’ archives to develop is a really unique and exciting opportunity for us,” said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, the co-presidents of Blumhouse Television. “When we first came across ‘The Thing About Pam,’ like thousands of others who’ve seen the ‘Dateline’ episode and listened to the podcast, we were riveted. So when NBC presented this to us, we jumped at making this our first scripted project with them.”

Liz Cole will executive produce ‘The Thing About Pam’ for NBC News Studios. Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold will executive produce the series for Blumhouse Television.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios
Product Name
'The Thing About Pam'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top